In the Netherlands they thank Mexico for helping Max Verstappen and apologize for Robben’s #NoEraPenal

Checo Pérez was key for Max Verstappen to get the F1 World championship

In a Dutch television program they thanked Checo Pérez for helping Max verstappen to get the world championship of Formula one and, in addition, they apologized for the ‘nailing’ of Arjen Robben, what caused the elimination of Mexico in Brazil 2014According to a video posted by the former F1 driver on his social media, Giedo van der Garde.

“On behalf of the Dutch people, I say thank you very much. I apologize for the Arjen Robben scene. We are going to make up for that, I don’t know yet, but I promise you ”, the presenter is heard saying. Beau van Erven Dorens (BEAU), in Spanish, during your program.

Checo Pérez defends position against Lewis Hamilton; behind it, Max Verstappen is seen catching up with the two. Lars Baron / Getty Images

Checo Pérez was key for Max Verstappen to get the F1 World championship on the last date of the season. The Mexican pilot showed dexterity by stopping enough to Lewis hamilton, pilot of Mercedes, and make it possible for ‘Mad Max’ to approach him. Then, for a short stint in Virtual Safety Car, Mercedes did not stop its driver for fear of losing position to Verstappen, who was close enough (thanks to Checo) to go long and be first.

“This is for you @SChecoPerez. Free beers from all over our country when you are here ”, accompanied the former pilot of the Netherlands Giedo van der Garde, in the publication in which the video appears.

The apology for Arjen Robben It is due to a penalty committed by the central defender Rafael Marquez about the attacker at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The referee’s decision caused controversy, because Mexican fans assured that the European player dived ‘a dive’ and the hashtag emerged: “#It was not a penalty”, which is still revived on some occasions.

Thanks to Checo Pérez and the apology for the scene by Arjen Robben are accompanied by a mariachi, who sang the song “El Rey”, a tribute to the pilot from Guadalajara who helped Max Verstappen triumph in the Formula 1.