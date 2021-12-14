In photos: Zendaya did not go unnoticed on the red carpet, Scarlett Johansson wore a spring dress and the curious frozen eyelashes of Drew Barrymore

Before the movie premieres that say goodbye to the year, the stars wear their best clothes and, sometimes, resort to originality to stand out during their passage on the red carpet. It was like this Zendaya once again won the affection of the spectators by wearing an outfit very in tune with the fiction: at the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home all flashes were directed at his figure. The reason? Her arachnid dress.

Happily accompanied by the protagonist of the film Tom holland, with whom she maintains a relationship that many maintain goes beyond friendship, the actress chose a very particular look for the premiere of the film at the Regency Village theater in Los Angeles. The design featured the shape of a huge spider web that covered the young performer’s entire body. Actors were also present at the event Marisa tomei, Willem dafoe, Jared Leto Y Benedict Cumberbatch, who was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Hunter.

In the same city, Matthew McConaughey Y Reese witherspoon They also paraded on the carpet of the Greek Theater on the occasion of the presentation of the second installment of the animated film Sing, ceremony in which Scarlett Johansson got, as usual, all the attention.

At the same time, drew Barrymore participated in New York at the iHeartRadio Z100 gala Jingle Ball 2021, while the brothers Owen and Luke Wilson they enjoyed a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets at the State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Close together: Tom Holland and Zendaya posed for the paparazzi at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home Emma McIntyre – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Low-cut and with a side slit, Zendaya’s dress was all the rage on the red carpet Jordan Strauss – Invision

Actors Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei were also present at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles. VALERIE MACON – AFP

Smiling, Willem Dafoe posed for the cameras at the presentation of the film dedicated to the fictional Marvel character Kay Blake – ZUMA Press Wire

Jared Leto, another of the stars gathered at the presentation of the movie Spider-Man: no way home VALERIE MACON – AFP

Jared Leto agreed to pose with a fan on the Spider-Man red carpet Amy Sussman – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Dazzling Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter; The Brit plays Doctor Strange in the new installment of the Spider-Man saga Kay Blake – ZUMA Press Wire

Marisa Tomei, who makes up Aunt May in the saga, walked the same carpet as Tom Holland and Zendaya Kay Blake – ZUMA Press Wire

Actors and brothers Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson watch a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

And those lashes? In New York, Drew Barrymore participated in the 2021 Jingle Ball ceremony hosted by iHeartRadio Z100 – – imageSPACE via ZUMA Press Wire

Actress Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe greet each other smiling as they arrive at the Sing 2 presentation in Los Angeles VALERIE MACON – AFP

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon were accomplices on the red carpet of the movie Sing 2 Kay Blake – ZUMA Press Wire

Scarlett Johansson, springtime and radiant at the premiere of the animated film VALERIE MACON – AFP