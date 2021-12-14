IMSS performed 39 transplants and almost three thousand surgeries during the 13th National Service Recovery Day

From December 10 to 12 there were also 40 thousand 503 Family Medicine consultations, 20 thousand 825 of specialty, as well as 5 thousand 580 mammograms.

Mexico City.- With the strategy “120 days to move to the IMSS”, from December 10 to 12, the 13th National Day for the Recovery of Health Services was carried out in which transplants, consultations in specialties and family medicine were carried out. surgeries and various detections to prevent the development of chronic degenerative diseases, in 34 State Representations of the Institute and 24 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE).

In three days, the health personnel of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) carried out 39 transplants: 22 kidney, 14 cornea, one heart, one kidney and one bone marrow; also two thousand 995 surgeries, 20 thousand 825 specialty consultations, 40 thousand 503 of Family Medicine, 760 of Stomatology and thousand 710 of Nutrition.

In addition, in terms of preventive actions, 5,580 mammograms, 6,888 clinical breast examinations, 145 vasectomies, 972 complete vaccination schedules, 16,451 detections of diabetes, 19,811 of arterial hypertension, 3,210 of cancer were carried out. cervico-uterine, 150 of Hepatitis C and HIV, as well as 1,619 Social Work Interventions.

To recover the care that decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the main surgical interventions that were carried out were in General Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

The greatest demand for care in specialties was in Cardiology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

At the IMSS Representation in Chiapas, one hundred percent of the goal was achieved in the specialty consultation with 205 visits in Pulmonology, Traumatology, Pediatric Surgery, Urology and Nephrology; 20 hernioplasties were performed and more than two thousand interventions in medical consultation, detections of diabetes, arterial hypertension, detections of breast cancer, and cervico-uterine cancer.

In Jalisco, more than three thousand specialty consultations were granted in second-level hospitals; 289 surgeries were scheduled, 1,947 mammograms were performed, and 5,678 actions were performed: family medicine consultations, clinical breast examinations, screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure, and cervical-uterine cancer.

In Sinaloa, on December 11, IMSS personnel visited the Coppel company to carry out preventive actions such as detection of chronic-degenerative diseases, breast cancer and application of an anti-influenza vaccine; A vaccination day was carried out at the Sports Center of Parque 87, where two thousand 702 doses were applied; 15 vasectomies and 154 specialty consultations were performed.

At the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades No. 25 de Monterrey, Nuevo León, a consultation session on genetics, preanesthetic evaluations, ophthalmology and medical oncology was held; also a surgical day of ophthalmology and oncological surgery; a liver transplant, five cornea, three kidney and one bone marrow.

At the Hospital de Especialidades No.14 de Veracruz, 54 magnetic resonance studies, 18 spirometries and six pacemakers were placed; During the transplant recovery journey, a cadaveric donation was obtained, and corneas from Puebla, Villahermosa and Monterrey were received.

In the development of the conference, grassroots and trusted personnel participated, with the main objective of focusing attention on the patient, guaranteeing medical care, health and full access to social security. (THE HERALD)