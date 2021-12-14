Identical! The photos that went viral of Angelina Jolie and Shiloh (at the same age) – Para Ti Magazine

A netizen took the trouble to compare Angelina Jolie and Shiloh at the age of fifteen: he chose photos where they have the same expression and the resemblance is really impressive.

Since Shiloh Jolie Pitt showed her makeover And started to wear your mom’s dresses, Angelina Jolie, the comparisons Between the two they went viral as never before, highlighting how similar they are: the shape of their eyes, their face and their mouth seem traced.

Is that, as the actress she started her public life barely a babe (She is the daughter of the well-known actor John voight and of the deceased former model Marcheline bertrand) there are records of her from a very young age and hundreds of photos that show how she was changing year after year, just as it happens with their children.

Since much of this material is on the Internet, there were those who took the trouble to compare pictures of mother and daughter at age 15 and the results were really surprising: so much so that they went viral in a short time, generating all kinds of comments on the networks. There were even those who believed that Shiloh’s features had been modified with Photoshop because of the resemblance that is evident between the two.

So that you can draw your own conclusions, we leave you some of the published images:

Photo: IG

Photo: IG

Photo: IG

Photo: IG

