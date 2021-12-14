‘I have no doubt about the integrity of the referees’

Mikel Arriola considers that the refereeing during the Liguilla was good. The president of the MX League assured that he does not doubt about the integrity of his members, in addition to not wanting to enter into controversies due to the controversy caused by errors that would have favored the Atlas.

“I have no doubt about the integrity of our and our referees. The refereeing teams, it is no longer the exception that women go and it gives us pride, because we are an inclusive league

“The Liguilla performances seemed good to me, I was in the Final and I think it was a commitment where the referee had a full stadium, Final, but he made a consistent performance, where he could with the match. Not only the referee but his team.

“I would not get into controversies that are not based on evidence. I believe and I have evidence that the referees have surpassed themselves, they have increased their level and it will be an area where we will never generate consensus, but we want to reduce the margin of error, “he explained at the conference.

The highest representative of the Mexican competition assured that the errors of the whistlers have gone down and this was presented by the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa in the owners’ meeting, in addition to opening spaces to the clubs that are feel harmed by the arbitration.

“The arbitration in Mexico has been professionalizing. Technological issues have been integrated with intercommunication, then with VAR. The president of the Federation, Yon de Luisa, presented in the Assembly the progress in reducing unforced errors from the use of the VAR and those results are encouraging.

“Arbitration is subjective and will always generate conflicting opinions. We have opened spaces between the Federation and the League so that the clubs can present their criticisms. Assuming that the refereeing is done by human beings and that we have to continue increasing technology and communication so that the clubs feel well cared for with the refereeing, we have fewer and fewer errors that may affect the sporting result ”, he concluded. Arriola.

