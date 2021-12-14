How was the Family and Community Nursing exam?

After years of waiting, this Saturday, December 11, the access test to the title of Specialist in Family and Community Nursing; outstanding debt with the nursing profession since the approval of the Royal Decree of Nursing Specialties in 2005.

More than 31,060 applicants have taken the test throughout the day to gain access to this specialty. Many of them have expressed their opinion on the matter as soon as they leave the exam, which has two parts and lasted for three uninterrupted hours, which they themselves have described as “complicated and nonsensical”.

Marino Barona, one of the opponents who took the test in the first shift in the morning, assured Medical Writing that “after waiting 11 years for this exam, it has been complicated and extensive “, not only in the questions also “in the way it was written”.

Among the examples Barona shows about the “extensive writing” of the test, he points out that in the questions it was necessary to indicate “which was not correct”, being more complex to find.

Family Nursing: “Long and badly worded questions”

“We in Primary Care have programs that when looking for diagnoses, reaching them through functional patterns, you cannot ask for specific names of those diagnoses when we do not handle them on a daily basis,” he says.

“It was an exam based simply on theoretical questions that they do not reflect the day to day of Family Nursing “, it affirmed. In addition, Barona assured that “the practical part, the second of the exam, has been even more complex and difficult than the first.” “They have not even asked us a single question about dressings, which is what we handle most in our day to day,” he pointed out.

Regarding the practical cases, Barona has especially stressed the difficulty of one. A woman came to the health center with a wound and “they gave you the characteristics of that wound,” but they also told you that “she was a few weeks pregnant and that she had some questions on that subject.” “It made no sense,” says the opponent about this case.

The same opinion is shared by Inma Martín, nurse and opponent, who after 15 years working in Primary Care and 11 waiting for the exam, claims to have presented “without motivation.”

“The exam has been complicated and too technical “, it states. In addition, it has also ensured that the “questions were too long and some difficult to understand.” “The questions do not resemble the daily work of our profession, of what is really done in Family Nursing”, points out Martín.