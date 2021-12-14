How to wear red lips at 50: with Nicole Kidman’s creamy lipstick that is extremely lowered and that feels great

The anti-aging makeup tricks in your 50s are not complicated. The trend to get a

rejuvenating beauty look is to bet on less is more, on neutral tones (like Victoria Beckham’s favorite lipstick) and on luminous finishes. But that it is advisable to always get it right does not mean that the color is prohibited. And Nicole Kidman has shown it with some

Red lips intense and impeccable to attend the premiere of his latest film with Javier Bardem, ‘Being the Ricardos’.

The Australian actress has walked the red carpet in Los Angeles with a lip makeup that we are going to copy this Christmas because we know exactly what

creamy red lipstick has used (we anticipate that it is a luxury one that is

lowered) and how you have applied it so that the result is more than outstanding.

The lipstick in question is the MatteTrance Lipstick by Pat McGrath Labs in the shade Forbidden Love, a classic red with a matte finish, high pigmentation, long-lasting and with a super hydrating formula that maintains the softness and flexibility of the fine skin of lips so they don’t form unexpected cracks or dry out. But what has conquered us the most is that on the firm’s own website there is

reduced from 42 euros to 16.

How to paint red lips at 50



The makeup artist

Kelsey Deenihan Fisher She was in charge of choosing Nicole’s makeup, who also used the PermaGel Ultra Lip Liner in the Blood shade (30.99 euros at Sephora). The cosmetic that should never be lacking in the step-by-step of professional makeup artist lips. From start to finish: Gently exfoliate your lips and apply a hydrating balm to prep your mouth. With the

lipstickDefine and outline the contours starting with the cupid’s bow and continuing along the edges. Then fill with lipstick and remove the excess with a paper. Correct the contour with a cotton bud and make-up remover if necessary.

The rest of the makeup asks for naturalness. Nicole Kidman has opted for a smooth and matte skin, a touch of blush and a slightly outlined look and marked with a touch of mascara that intensifies the eyes without becoming the protagonists. Do you want as much as we do to wear red lips this holiday season?