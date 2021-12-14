How to install HBO Max on an Amazon Fire TV, step by step

HBO Spain became HBO Max in style. With an advertising campaign, a change of image, improvements in its services, more image quality and a catalog of heart attack. All this seasoned with new apps to install on your devices. But, unfortunately, it is not in everyone. On its official page, HBO Max does not include Amazon Fire TV devices on your compatible list.

The story is not new. It is a problem that already existed with HBO Spain. Although in other countries there was an official app to install, in these parts it was not like that. But as we saw at the time, there was an alternative method that allowed you to enjoy HBO on your Fire TV. It was not the best solution but it fulfilled its objective with profit.

So now that the problem recurs, let’s see how you can access the HBO Max catalog from any Amazon Fire TV device, whatever your version of Fire TV stick or even if you have a Fire TV Cube connected to your TV. It is relatively simple and works without problems, for the moment.

Install HBO Max on Fire TV Devices

As we said in the introduction, the problem is that HBO Max does not appear in the Amazon App Store. This prevents installing the official app on your Fire TV or similar device. But if you go to the Amazon application store in other countries, there is HBO Max. What things, right? Well, we are going to take advantage of it to solve our problem.

First we are going to change country in our Amazon account. If you access your Amazon profile, from the official website of Spain, in the upper right corner you must log in. Your name may already appear if you usually enter regularly. In that drop down menu, we will go to Content and Devices or Manage content and devices. From there we go to the tab preferences. Click on Country or region settings and you will see the option Spain. Click on Change and choose U.S. It may ask you to indicate a city. Put any one, American, of course. If he asks you for a street, put anything. The same with the other data.

