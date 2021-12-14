how is your personality according to the stars

The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has become the center of attention of the media and fans, and according to the stars, this is just the beginning, because the astral (natal) chart of Shiloh Jolie Pitt, has revealed that she will become more famous than her parents.

You are interested: This is how Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked at the same age as Shiloh





What is an astral or natal chart?

If you are not familiar with astrology, a birth chart, also known as a natal chart, is a kind of star chart that shows the position in which the planets were aligned at the time of your birth.

It is a tool that can help you discover the most important aspects of your personality, tastes and interests and even the path your life is going to follow, as well as some karmas.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Birth Chart

Born on May 27, 2006 in Namibia, the key aspects of Shiloh’s birth chart are as follows:

Sun sign : Gemini

: Gemini Rising sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Moon sign: Gemini

Celebrity astrologer Angelo Merlino says Shiloh is destined to shine brighter than her parents, possesses the communication skills and star power she inherited from Brangelina.

You’re interested: What is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s sex reassignment about?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s personality

According to the astrologer Helane Lipson’s chart about Shiloh, Brad and Angelina’s daughter is friendly, shrewd and intelligent.

Being an outgoing girl, Shiloh will feel comfortable living with other people; However, with having Pluto retrograde in Sagittarius, there will be times when you will want to withdraw from the crowds to be alone.

How is your character?

Shiloh can be a bit impatient, she might get angry quickly, but she’s not the type to hold a grudge. She is destined to be a natural leader.

Physical activity and having time outdoors are her favorite activities to meet mass and relax.

He has a great sense of humor, and thanks to his Sagittarius ascendant, he will seek to travel frequently, as he has a deep desire to explore and see the world.

What will Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s profession be according to her birth chart?

Although Shiloh will be artistic by nature and also drawn to music and the arts, a literary journalist is the way she will pursue her career.

You’re interested: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is an excellent dancer and this secret video proves it

Clearly a notable figure as a result of her parents’ popularity, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will grow up to be famous in her own right.

As she flourishes in her profession, Shiloh will be able to overcome challenges (Jupiter in Scorpio retrograde), and her “depressive” states will be less and less, making her a confident and happy woman.

You’re interested: This is how Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s film career has been

What is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s karma?

Shiloh came here to use her talents. With Neptune in a stationary position in Aquarius, you will have to do most of your work alone and will have a knack for gathering details and investigating.

You’re interested: Shiloh and her new feminine style steal looks with another recycled Angelina Jolie dress

Shiholi Jolie-Pitt and her parents

Interestingly, Shiloh’s mother, Angelina Jolie, is also a Gemini, and her father, Brad Pitt, is Sagittarius, which is considered the opposite sign of Gemini.

Although Shiloh is closer to her mother, and can feel more identified with her by sharing the sun sign, her relationship with her father will also be good and stable, thanks to her Sagittarius ascendant.

You are interested: Brad Pitt is very close to his daughter Shiloh and is “proud of the person he has become”