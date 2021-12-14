How did Speaker do this weekend?

The 18th birthday is over, the celebration of one of the flagship festivals, not only in the city and the country, but in all of Latin America: the Speaker Fest.

From December 10 to 12 the event gathered the fans and the best exponents of reggae, rap, ska, rock, metal and punk of all country. In total, there were 50 groups, 25 hours of programming and two stages: the Cinquantenaire Stadium and the Carlos Vieco Open Air Theater.

It was a promised and necessary reunion that, according to Felipe Grajales, director of Altavoz Fest 2021, was attended by local bands already internationally recognized, which attracted a large audience and who already have a long and important career; but there were also other proposals, other sounds, that are emerging in the city and that, it is expected, will have a good career.

“People in Medellín love Colombian bands a lot and that was seen in this edition. This year we focus on large groups in the country, They have a long history and history, and they showed that they have a very high level ”. But bands such as Briela Ojeda, Nicolás and Los Fumadores, Memoria Insuficiencia, among others, also stood out, some of the new acquisitions.

It was also the presence of youth is important. Young people who did not have this meeting space last year. Holding the event in person, adds Grajales, guaranteed the continuity of this most important rock event in the city. Remember a specific image: young people running to the stage, hoping to get the first places. That, virtually, would not be possible.