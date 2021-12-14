How did Speaker do this weekend?
The 18th birthday is over, the celebration of one of the flagship festivals, not only in the city and the country, but in all of Latin America: the Speaker Fest.
From December 10 to 12 the event gathered the fans and the best exponents of reggae, rap, ska, rock, metal and punk of all country. In total, there were 50 groups, 25 hours of programming and two stages: the Cinquantenaire Stadium and the Carlos Vieco Open Air Theater.
It was a promised and necessary reunion that, according to Felipe Grajales, director of Altavoz Fest 2021, was attended by local bands already internationally recognized, which attracted a large audience and who already have a long and important career; but there were also other proposals, other sounds, that are emerging in the city and that, it is expected, will have a good career.
“People in Medellín love Colombian bands a lot and that was seen in this edition. This year we focus on large groups in the country, They have a long history and history, and they showed that they have a very high level ”. But bands such as Briela Ojeda, Nicolás and Los Fumadores, Memoria Insuficiencia, among others, also stood out, some of the new acquisitions.
It was also the presence of youth is important. Young people who did not have this meeting space last year. Holding the event in person, adds Grajales, guaranteed the continuity of this most important rock event in the city. Remember a specific image: young people running to the stage, hoping to get the first places. That, virtually, would not be possible.
The results of this bet
There were 30,000 people who danced and pogueados to the rhythm of these musical genres, with a capacity of 100%, and with 37 local bands, four departmental and nine national, who encouraged and made their live performances.
Altavoz Fest and all its previous activities, such as the auditions, Ciudad Altavoz and the central event, had an investment of $ 2 billion, benefiting more than 250 local and national artists. The direct investment received by the bands was 450 million pesos.
“We celebrated life with rock and alternative music, with bands that filled with emotion, happiness, pogo, emotional and social relief,” said the Secretary of Citizen Culture, Álvaro Narváez.
The most outstanding
The Pestilence was one of the most prominent and acclaimed. With members mostly from the country and more than 30 years of experience, they enchanted the public with their repertoire, which has titles such as Nada me obligates, Dreaming awake or Hasta el Amanecer.
Others were Ethnicity and the Right, from Bogotá, and Superlitium, From Cali.
At the local level, groups such as Massacre, a death metal group formed in 1988; Speakers, made up of experienced musicians from the rock scene; Tarmac, a social proposal from reggae; and Afaz Natural, a singer, producer, and songwriter of the hip-hop, reggae, and dancehall genres were worthy representatives of the rock scene by demonstrating their musical quality.
There was also representation and a commitment to diversity, because, in addition to rock, metal and punk, and the traditional head shakes and pogo, the tendencies of rappers, Rastafarians and hardcores were added to create fusions and give spaces to other alternative rhythms.