Hong Kong allows Nicole Kidman to bypass quarantine and other celebrities with covid privileges | People

Despite the fact that in Hong Kong the measures for newly arrived visitors have been tightened in recent days, the authorities have allowed Nicole Kidman to skip the established quarantine, which can last up to three weeks for residents of the area and that for Australians are stipulated in 14 days.

More information

The interpreter, according to the website HK01, is in the autonomous region to record Expats, the Amazon series that adapts the novel by Janice YK Lee that delves into the complicated relationships of three American women who live in the same small expat community in the city.

Given the discomfort that has awakened in networks to see Kidman shopping and recording in the former British colony of Hong Kong for the alleged preferential treatment he would have received, The South China Morning Post has released a statement from the Hong Kong government confirming the preferential treatment without mentioning Kidman. In the text, he responded to “inquiries about the quarantine exemption of foreign recording personnel filming in Hong Kong” and assured that Kidman’s team “has obtained permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption in order to carry out designated professional work, bearing in mind that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary functioning and development of the Hong Kong economy. “

The ‘double standard’ for Hollywood

Kidman’s case is not the only one that has drawn criticism for alleged preferential treatment of celebrities since the pandemic broke out. Last summer, Brad Pitt’s trip to his chateaux in France it was highly questioned by the French press: “How could you get around the ban for a romantic getaway?” they asked in FranceR24. “Does Pitt’s trip mean that someone with his wealth and fame can bypass the travel restrictions? Or did your team find a legitimate loophole? ”They inquired in the text.

Despite the global sympathy for the double coronavirus infection of Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, in Australia even politicians publicly questioned that the couple did not pass the mandatory quarantine in the facilities that the government required of newcomers and , directly, landed in a luxury hotel on their return to filming the biopic of Elvis. “The double standard is shocking: it shouldn’t be one way for big names and celebrities and another for everyone else,” opposition leader and member of the Queensland Assembly Deb Frecklington told the Sydney Morning Herald about the Hanks case. “Every day, Australians cannot choose where they are quarantined, and neither can celebrities,” he added.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner also got her share when, when draconian travel measures to the European Union in the summer of 2020 affected Americans, Jenner posted vacation photos from Paris. Regarding this phenomenon of famous and powerful skipping quarantines like the rest of mortals, The Washington Post published a report where they offered answers: since the restrictions were implemented, in the US the rental of private jets and luxury companies has skyrocketed to be able to move around the world with hardly any restrictions.