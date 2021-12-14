He is Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp’s replacement as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Animals 3’ | Famous
In 2016, Johnny depp He made his debut as the creepy wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first film in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series. Two years later, he played it again in ‘Fantastic animals: The crimes of Grindelwald’ (2018).
Depp was ready to re-embody this dangerous magician in the third installment of the saga, it was even part of the start of filming.
However, the controversy that developed after his divorce with Amber heard and the accusations that the actress made against her caused Depp to renounce this character, as well as his participation in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’.
A couple of weeks later, Warner Brothers announced the new actor behind Grindelwald: the actor Mads mikkelsen.
Who is Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp’s replacement in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’?
In 2022, actor from Copenhagen, Denmark, Mads Mikkelsen, will make his big screen debut as Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets.”
This is Mads’ first role in the Harry Potter film world. However, it is not the first time that the Danish actor plays both a villain as well as a character involved with magic in a successful film franchise.
In 2016, Mads played the sorcerer Kaecilius, the main antagonist of the Marvel movie ‘Doctor Strange’.
Grindelwald and Kaecilius are joined by several more villains with whom Mads has shown his talent by playing characters who are not afraid to challenge the heroes of history.
Among them is his role as Le Chiffre, a role in which he faced none other than James Bond in the 2006 film ‘Casino Royale’.
On the small screen, another of his most recognized and acclaimed villains is the cannibal and serial killer Hannibal Lecter, a role he played during the three seasons that the series ‘Hannibal’ lasted.
Mads Mikkelsen is part of several of the most famous film sagas
In addition to his participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his upcoming debut in ‘Fantastic Animals 3’, the 56-year-old actor has experience in the world of science fiction thanks to his work on ‘Star Wars’.
His debut in this renowned science fiction saga was in the movie ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ (2016) with the role of
Galen Erso.
Mads Mikkelsen has a long career in film and television
Beyond her roles in renowned film franchises, Mads Mikkelsen has a 25-year career in which she adds credits in film, television and even music videos – she appeared in the video clip for the song ‘Bitch better have my money’ by Rihanna.
The actor has also starred in a couple of Oscar nominees and winners in the category of best foreign film such as ‘The Hunt’ (2012), the first Danish film to be nominated for the Academy Awards; and ‘One more round’, which did win the Oscar in 2021.