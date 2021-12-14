“He did so much for us …”: Ben Affleck is excited to remember Robin Williams

U.S-. Ben affleck is one of the protagonists of the new film directed by George Clooney, The Tender Bar, in which he plays Uncle Charlie, a father figure to the main character who he offers guidance and wisdom for life. In an interview with Jake’s takes, the actor reminded Robin williams, who passed away in 2014, and served as his mentor for his new role.

In 1997 Ben affleck worked together with Robin williams in the film Good will hunting, for which he won with his friend Matt Damon an Oscar Award for Best Original Screenplay, while the late comedian took the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The idea for the script came about in 1992 when Damon wrote a small forty-page play for his drama class at the Harvard University and asked Affleck to act out some scenes.

“I loved Robin. He was the first person that I actually knew or knew was, like, ‘famous’. We had just written this movie, and it was amazing that it got done, and then Robin Williams, who was probably the biggest star at the time, was in the movie. I mean, he did a lot for us by believing in us, and making that movie, and also because of how warm and charming and kind he was and helpful, “he said. Affleck.

“I just thought, ‘Well, if this guy can do it and be nice to people and collaborate and work with people and care about them and listen to them, I certainly can.’ He was a really extraordinary guy, kind and caring, and that to me is Robin’s legacy. That’s what his comedy is based on, a kind of basic goodness and humanity, “he continued. Affleck. August 11 Williams he was found dead in his home, suicide by suffocation was the cause.

“I wish I had known him forever. Growing up, I didn’t have that opportunity, but when I met him, he was quite a young boy; he was 24 years old. It made a big impression on me and I thought, ‘Okay, that’s how you do this. I’m going to spend my life trying to live up to this example, “” he concluded. Affleck. The tender Bar premieres on the big screen on December 17 and January 7 in Amazon Prime Video.