Harry Potter: company will pay to see the films of the saga | Daniel Radcliffe | Emma Watson | Rupert Grint | Movies and series

A thrilling trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3 left fans of Harry Potter. However, the announcement of more installments of the magical world and the expected reunion of the trio protagonist of the original saga is not the only way to reconnect with ‘your magical roots’, because a company will pay you to see the movies of the wizard boy.

Potterhead, your time has come

According to The Weather, USDish has launched a call for a lucky Potterhead to dive into at least five of the eight films in the hit Harry Potter franchise. The best of all is that this ‘job’ will have a remuneration of $ 1,234 .

Clearly, it is not just enjoying your favorite stories, but whoever is selected will have to write a report, detailing the experience of what it was like to see the tapes again after so many years. Remember that The Philosopher’s Stone was released 20 years ago, so it is a good time to dust off the trunk of memories.

Terms

If all of the above has seemed exciting to you, you may find the main condition a bit disappointing. Time clarifies that the aforementioned offer only those who live in the United States may apply. But, if you are in that country, you must hurry, because the deadline is next December 17.

Also, for obvious reasons, it is important that the candidates have seen Harry Potter as a child. In that sense, if you comply with all of the above, one of the steps is to fill out a form and send a video explaining why you should be chosen and how ‘the boy who lived’ has been important in your life.