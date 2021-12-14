Harry Potter: company will pay to see the films of the saga | Daniel Radcliffe | Emma Watson | Rupert Grint | Movies and series

A thrilling trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3 left fans of Harry Potter. However, the announcement of more installments of the magical world and the expected reunion of the trio protagonist of the original saga is not the only way to reconnect with ‘your magical roots’, because a company will pay you to see the movies of the wizard boy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker