Graduates of Military Baccalaureate will go for the Air Force and health

Christian Rendon

13.12.2021 21:51:59





Diego Angel Rojas was one of my 142 students from the Prepa Bivalente Militazada that was inaugurated this Monday night within the first generation graduated from this new educational project in Guanajuato.

In addition to thanking his parents and his classmates, but especially his professors and professors, he said that the next step is to continue with the university and want to present in the Air Force because you want to ser pilot aviator and he sent a message to young people who want to study at the same school.

“That they are encouraged more than anything because apart from teaching them subjects they teach them values. From this high school I take discipline, camaraderie and training,” he said.

Diego said it was the best option he could have made since it gave his professional life meaning even though they are only 19 years old.

The story of Monserrat Gil Elías is very similar, since she said that it was worth all the efforts she went through to be part of the institution since her dream is to be a doctor.

She said that her dream since she was a child has been to help people and more so when it comes to health, since it is a primary theme in life of human beings. That is why he hopes to take an exam at the School of Medicine soon to be part of the institution.

He said that the militarized high school helped him a lot to train as a professional and that it was a great step to achieve what he wants in life.

This monday night 142 students graduated of said high school and were accompanied by state and some local authorities.

The two students sent a message to the young people who are in high school so that follow your dreams and mark good academic strategies from now on as it will serve you for your future.

