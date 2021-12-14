Government of Mexico sends 467 thousand pieces of medicine to Coahuila, El Siglo de Torreón

The Government of Mexico sent a first shipment with more than 467 thousand pieces of medicines to Family Medicine Units (UMF) of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Coahuila. The institution pointed out that it was a work coordinated with the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and that with this shipment, the supply in the pharmacies of the UMF is guaranteed until March of next year.

Leopoldo Santillán Arreygue, head of the IMSS Representation Office in the state, reported that among the drugs, the thirteen keys of greatest consumption in Family Medicine Units stand out and that with this, all beneficiaries must leave the clinics with their prescription properly fully stocked. Social Security declared that in the event of a situation in which the drug is not available, the right-holder may go to the administrative office of their UMF in order to carry out the transfer of drugs with other units or Representations of the country, or the corresponding purchase, always in adherence to institutional guidelines.

Santillán Arreygue highlighted that in the units with more than five clinics there are Modules of Attention and Orientation to the Rightholder, in which it is possible to present complaints, suggestions, dissatisfactions and congratulations.

It should be mentioned that last week, the Secretary of Health of Coahuila, Roberto Bernal Gómez reported that the Federation would send 56 tons of healing material and medicines to the state these days to distribute them in health institutions of the public system in order to solve the partial deficiency that was had. However, they only reached the IMSS while the Ministry of Health is waiting.