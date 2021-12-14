Goodbye to counterfeit banknotes at ATMs … but within 3 years – El Financiero

The torture of claiming a financial institution for receiving a counterfeit or damaged bill will seek to be eliminated with the implementation of a new provision that requires that at all ATMs It is verified that the banknotes that are delivered to users are in good condition and that false papers are not placed for dispersal.

If approved, this provision would come into effect within three years according to the proposed regulation released this Monday by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

As of this Monday and until January 2022, financial institutions may send their observations to Banxico on the draft provisions to modify the Cash Operations Circular, which are intended, among others, to protect the interests of the public user of banking services and monitor the security of money circulation.

The project contains the aspects by which the operation of cash accepting and dispensing ATMs will be regulated, in relation to the treatment of allegedly counterfeit pieces and banknotes not suitable for circulation, thereby approving the provision in bank branches , that they must not give users banknotes in bad or false condition, but must be retained to prevent their circulation.

For this reason, the obligation is proposed for credit institutions that when an allegedly false piece is received through an ATM, this is withheld and through the same team, the holder is provided with the necessary information to follow up on the piece (its delivery to the Bank of Mexico, the analysis and the reimbursement if it is authentic).

At the same time, it seeks to provide that institutions must refrain from delivering, through ATMs, allegedly false pieces that do not have the appropriate conditions to continue in circulationIn accordance with the provisions of the Cash Operations Circular, if the changes are approved, it is proposed that it come into operation in 2025.