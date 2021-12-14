Goodbye, cowboys: banknotes and coins that will go out of circulation

The Banco de México website indicates which banknotes are in the withdrawal process; We also tell you which coins we will say goodbye to.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has already presented the new 20 and 50 peso bills, which means that there are bills in the withdrawal process.

In addition, there are coins that will be out of circulation soon.

According to Banxico, “the bills and coins in the withdrawal process still retain their releasing power.” This means that they are worth the denomination they indicate, but by resolution of the Bank of Mexico they are withdrawn from circulation through the banks.

Although they are about to leave the market, the banknotes and coins may continue to be used for commercial and exchange transactions.

What is done with the banknotes in the withdrawal process?

Every time the Bank of Mexico decides to withdraw a bill or coin from the market, the same procedure is carried out.

To achieve this, it has the help of banks.

Banknotes in the withdrawal process are kept on the market until they reach a bank branch.

Once there, the bills are separated to be deposited in the Bank of Mexico and in this way they will not return to the public.

Which bills will we say goodbye to?

On its website, Banxico establishes the bills and coins in the withdrawal process.

According to the portal, these are the banknotes that will come out of the market:

The 10, 20, 50 and 100 peso banknotes of the B family, which were put into circulation in 1993.

Each of these banknotes has characteristics similar to family A banknotes and they bear the legend “new pesos”.

In addition, the banknotes in the process of being withdrawn include those of 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 pesos of the C family, which were released in 1994. These have different characteristics from the B family banknotes, and are also expressed in “new pesos”.

Photo: Crisanta Espinosa // Cuartoscuro.

It will also be withdrawn to family D and D1 banknotes.

In the case of the former, Banco de México reports that they went out of circulation in 1996.

These are the first banknotes expressed in “Pesos” of the currency unit currently in force.

This family includes the corresponding banknotes commemorating the 75th anniversary of Banco de México, which were put into circulation in 2000. “Their issue date corresponds to August 25, 2000 and they have the legend” 75th Anniversary 1925-2000 “below the “Banco de México” text on the front “, indicates the website.

The D1 family banknotes have similar characteristics to the D family banknotes and new security features.

Other banknotes in the process of being withdrawn are the thousand pesos of the F family, which presents changes in security elements, colors and sizes.

What are the coins in the withdrawal process?

The Banco de México website states that two families of coins are in the process of being withdrawn.

The first to go out of circulation are those of 10 cents, 20 and 50 pesos, corresponding to family B.

These are “family B metal coins”, which were released in 1993 and are expressed in “new pesos”.

In addition, we will say goodbye to the coins of 10 cents, and 20 pesos.

The C family of metallic coins was introduced in 1996 to conclude the change of monetary unit, they are expressed in “Pesos” of the monetary unit currently in force.

