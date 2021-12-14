Golden Globes: Kristen Stewart wins nomination for Spencer and The Power of the Dog dominates the nominations

Kristen Stewart goes for the Golden Globe. The interpreter who plays Lady Di in Spencer, by Pablo Larraín, aspires for the first time to the award and will be measured against four strong contenders: Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The lost girl), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Lady Gaga (The Gucci house). A career to which the 31-year-old actress arrives driven by the accolades she has been obtaining since September and the recognitions that have been given to her by several of the main critics associations in the United States.

In an event broadcast this morning from Los Angeles, the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association detailed the applicants for that award and the remaining categories of film and television. The power of the dog (Netflix), by Jane Campion, and Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh, dominate with seven nominations for each, gaining strength heading into the season that culminates with the Oscars ceremony in March.

The power of the dog. Photo: Kirsty Griffin / Netflix © 2021

Then, with four mentions, they are followed by three films that dominate the comedy and drama categories: Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson; Love without barriersby Steven Spielberg, and Don’t look up, the Adam McKay satire for Netflix starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In series, meanwhile, Succession (HBO) assumes the lead, grabbing five nominations, a total that is broken down into nominations for four of its actors (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin), plus its inclusion in Best Drama.

In the fight for that distinction, he will face a powerful title that makes history with its appearance: The Squid Game. Netflix’s South Korean phenomenon reaches three mentions, breaking into both the top drama category and the two for actors (Lee Jung-jae, Oh Yeong-su).

Succession. Photo: HBO

Other series with a wide presence are comedy Ted lasso and the drama The Morning Show, both from Apple TV + and with four nominations each.

The event in which the winners will be known is set for January 9, although the institution has not revealed details on how and when it will take place.

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)

Love without barriers

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard: A Winning Family

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Girl

Steven Spielberg – Love Without Barriers

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – Love Without Barriers

Love without barriers. Photo: Niko Tavernise. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Neighborhood

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Girl

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – The Gucci House

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard: A Winning Family

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – Love Without Barriers

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: A Winning Family

Ruth Negga – Chiaroscuro

Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – Power of the Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

The French Chronicle – Alexandre Desplat

Charm – Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Be Alive, for King Richard: A Winning Family – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Two Caterpillars, for Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy, for Belfast – Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), for Respect – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, for No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Licorice Pizza

Compartment No. 6 – Finland, Russia, Germany

Drive My Car – Japan

It Was the Hand of God (Netflix) – Italy

A Hero – Francoa, Iran

Parallel Mothers – Spain

Charm

Flee

Luca (Disney +)

My sunny maad

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney +)

The Great (Hulu, Starzplay in Chile)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, Star + in Chile)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu, Star + in Chile)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Lupine (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV +)

Pose (FX, Star + in Chile)

The Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO / HBO Max)

The squid game. Photo: Noh Juhan | Netflix

Dopesick (Hulu, Star + in Chile)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Things to Clean (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO / HBO Max)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose

The Morning Show. Photo: Apple TV +

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – The Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Jessica Chastain – Secrets of a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Things To Clean

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Secrets of a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Things to Clean

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – The Squid Game