Golden Globes: Kristen Stewart wins nomination for Spencer and The Power of the Dog dominates the nominations
Kristen Stewart goes for the Golden Globe. The interpreter who plays Lady Di in Spencer, by Pablo Larraín, aspires for the first time to the award and will be measured against four strong contenders: Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The lost girl), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Lady Gaga (The Gucci house). A career to which the 31-year-old actress arrives driven by the accolades she has been obtaining since September and the recognitions that have been given to her by several of the main critics associations in the United States.
In an event broadcast this morning from Los Angeles, the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association detailed the applicants for that award and the remaining categories of film and television. The power of the dog (Netflix), by Jane Campion, and Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh, dominate with seven nominations for each, gaining strength heading into the season that culminates with the Oscars ceremony in March.
Then, with four mentions, they are followed by three films that dominate the comedy and drama categories: Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson; Love without barriersby Steven Spielberg, and Don’t look up, the Adam McKay satire for Netflix starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.
In series, meanwhile, Succession (HBO) assumes the lead, grabbing five nominations, a total that is broken down into nominations for four of its actors (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin), plus its inclusion in Best Drama.
In the fight for that distinction, he will face a powerful title that makes history with its appearance: The Squid Game. Netflix’s South Korean phenomenon reaches three mentions, breaking into both the top drama category and the two for actors (Lee Jung-jae, Oh Yeong-su).
Other series with a wide presence are comedy Ted lasso and the drama The Morning Show, both from Apple TV + and with four nominations each.
The event in which the winners will be known is set for January 9, although the institution has not revealed details on how and when it will take place.
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)
Love without barriers
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard: A Winning Family
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Girl
Steven Spielberg – Love Without Barriers
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – Love Without Barriers
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Neighborhood
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Girl
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – The Gucci House
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard: A Winning Family
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – Love Without Barriers
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: A Winning Family
Ruth Negga – Chiaroscuro
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – Power of the Dog
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
The French Chronicle – Alexandre Desplat
Charm – Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Be Alive, for King Richard: A Winning Family – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Two Caterpillars, for Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy, for Belfast – Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), for Respect – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, for No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Compartment No. 6 – Finland, Russia, Germany
Drive My Car – Japan
It Was the Hand of God (Netflix) – Italy
A Hero – Francoa, Iran
Parallel Mothers – Spain
Charm
Flee
Luca (Disney +)
My sunny maad
Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney +)
The Great (Hulu, Starzplay in Chile)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, Star + in Chile)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu, Star + in Chile)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
Lupine (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple TV +)
Pose (FX, Star + in Chile)
The Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO / HBO Max)
Dopesick (Hulu, Star + in Chile)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Things to Clean (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO / HBO Max)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – The Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
Jessica Chastain – Secrets of a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Things To Clean
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Secrets of a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Things to Clean
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su – The Squid Game