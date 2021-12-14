George Clooney went and came back, Gaston goes, you? would you do it?

Men over 40 years of age, who are already parents, are the largest group at the time of the surgical procedure.

It is a reversible contraceptive method, which is performed through simple surgery.

Gaston recondo

Sports journalist and TV host underwent a vasectomy

He made that decision with his partner, Valeria Marcovecchio

The operation was performed several months ago but the news never got out.

Gastón told his wife that it was not fair that she had to continue taking birth control pills.

recondo.jpg Gastón Recondo and his family.

Chicho serna

At 52, the Colombian defensive midfielder tweeted:

“Hello, friends. I have decided together with my wife to have vasectomy surgery. We have already considered that it is the right time. And I want to recommend it to all men, it is a matter of responsibility and commitment. We must be very careful. made the decision, let us do it calmly “, he expressed from the operating room in a clinic in Bogotá.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCWzai36r9B5%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAGo7C1jwIjIudQKTpPjFXIYheGk9D18fhttwfTbXbySEzht4n5gYCXQBZAsAUSAycwaKf6QEBgcGTO2qQjR4EBIOMulv5hKwpx1XkwRZAEfq0y2GunVPIdzFSe86v5hAtD71Abd2NeZAN96ongZBLBolBUDFsbLKaALD8IDWgT08c46ljPEZD

Antonio Rios

The famous Chaco cumbia and folklore singer has 20 children whose ages range from 18 to 42 years old.

Currently, he is in a relationship with his former sister-in-law, the aunt of one of his children.

Antonio said that he maintains contact with all his offspring. They all agree on their birthday.

With so many women who have passed through his life, Antonio revealed that he never used a condom, because he believes that both have the same right to take care of themselves.

But, after achieving such wide offspring, the popular artist admitted that he had a vasectomy.

antonio rios.webp

Juanes

The author of hits such as ‘The Black Shirt’ practiced this solution a decade ago.

“I was like 4 days in recovery” acknowledged the singer.

Juanes, father of Luna, Paloma and Dante. He did not rule out the idea of ​​having another child later. “I think that if one day we wanted to have another child, well, I don’t know, we would do the inverse operation or something like that, I don’t know. But for now we are very happy with our three children and we are dedicating all our time to them ”.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCWuX3i4tgDv%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAGo7C1jwIjIudQKTpPjFXIYheGk9D18fhttwfTbXbySEzht4n5gYCXQBZAsAUSAycwaKf6QEBgcGTO2qQjR4EBIOMulv5hKwpx1XkwRZAEfq0y2GunVPIdzFSe86v5hAtD71Abd2NeZAN96ongZBLBolBUDFsbLKaALD8IDWgT08c46ljPEZD

George Clooney

The popular Hollywood heartthrob was one of the men who was able to reverse a vasectomy.

When he met his current wife, he did a reverse operation and managed to be the father of twins with more than fifty years of age.

George Clooney revealed in January 1997 that he had undergone this process to make sure he couldn’t be a father. “I never see having children,” he declared then. But, it is clear that Amal has changed the life of the actor and director and his way of thinking about his future and fatherhood.

But when he married Amal, he decided to have children with her: a boy and a girl.

amal.webp Amal Ramzi Alam Uddin and her 2 children with George Clooney.