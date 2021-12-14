From the pool: Paul Walker’s daughter conquered everyone with her perfect silhouette

23-year-old Meadow Walker is a renowned American supermodel who has worked for several major brands such as: Proenza Schouler, Givenchy and has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine. Undoubtedly, her debut as a model has taken her far and her career is on the rise.

Actor Paul Walker, father of the model who passed away 8 years ago in 2013 in a tragic car accident and left his fans and co-workers completely devastated, is always remembered and honored by Meadow, either through some words or images that you share on your social networks.

Meadow, She has achieved great changes in her life after her painful loss, such as her marriage to actor Louis Thornton-Allan, the young model was accompanied to the altar by Vin Diesel who was a co-worker and friend of Paul, also who was in charge of taking care of the daughter of Walker after his sad death.

The model is very active in her social networks and shares publications with various outfits that make her look beautiful and unique. Recently, Meadow, shared a photograph on his official Instagram in which he was in a pool posing for the camera with his beauty and unmatched figure.

Source: Instagram Meadow Walker

Meadow Walker, published the image with the caption that said: “2019”. In the photo, she appeared in a black two-piece bikini with white flowers and a zebra hat. She received hundreds of messages that highlighted the beauty of the model, such as: “Beautiful”, “I love you”, among many emojis of hearts, faces with hearts and llamas.