From the pool: Paul Walker’s daughter conquered everyone with her perfect silhouette

23-year-old Meadow Walker is a renowned American supermodel who has worked for several major brands such as: Proenza Schouler, Givenchy and has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine. Undoubtedly, her debut as a model has taken her far and her career is on the rise.

Actor Paul Walker, father of the model who passed away 8 years ago in 2013 in a tragic car accident and left his fans and co-workers completely devastated, is always remembered and honored by Meadow, either through some words or images that you share on your social networks.

Topics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker