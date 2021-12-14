From Paulina Rubio to Britney Spears: the celebrities who pay child support to their ex-partners
Women with a long history in the middle of the show have been forced by their ex-partners to support them. Sputnik compiles one of these stories.
Britney Spears
Since 2005, the American singer gives a slice of her income to her ex-husband for having taken 70% of the custody of the two children they have in common.
Following their divorce, a judge ruled that Spears had to pay $ 10,000 for each minor; that is, 20,000 in total. The number increased in 2018; however, the full amount was not made public.
December 2, 18:17 GMT
Kelly clarkson
The American singer must pay monthly maintenance of around $ 200,000 to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
Paulina Rubio
But that is not all. Well, recently a judge also ruled in favor of Gerardo Bazúa, the father of the second son of the singer who was granted custody of the minor, for which he was ordered to pay child support; however, the young man indicated that he refused said payment.
January 26, 2020, 18:10 GMT
Mary J. Blige
In 2017 a judge ruled that singer Mary J. Blige had to pay a monthly pension of $ 30,000 to her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs.
According to TMZ magazine, the court determined that Isaacs was entitled to the amount established to adapt to the new standard of living that they would have to adopt due to their divorce.