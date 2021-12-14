From Paulina Rubio to Britney Spears: the celebrities who pay child support to their ex-partners

Women with a long history in the middle of the show have been forced by their ex-partners to support them. Sputnik compiles one of these stories.

Britney Spears

The pop phenomenon in the 90s has had to spend a good part of her fortune to support her ex-husband, the dancer Kevin Federline.

Since 2005, the American singer gives a slice of her income to her ex-husband for having taken 70% of the custody of the two children they have in common.

Following their divorce, a judge ruled that Spears had to pay $ 10,000 for each minor; that is, 20,000 in total. The number increased in 2018; however, the full amount was not made public.

Kelly clarkson

The American singer must pay monthly maintenance of around $ 200,000 to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

According to the US media, of the total amount imposed by the judge, more than $ 15,000 will be in full for the former singer of country, while the rest will be for the child they have in common.

Paulina Rubio

After almost six years of marriage, in 2013 the so-called Golden girl separated from the Spanish businessman Nicolás Vallejo-Nágera to whom for three years he had to pay child support, adding a total of approximately $ 243,000.

But that is not all. Well, recently a judge also ruled in favor of Gerardo Bazúa, the father of the second son of the singer who was granted custody of the minor, for which he was ordered to pay child support; however, the young man indicated that he refused said payment.

Mary J. Blige

In 2017 a judge ruled that singer Mary J. Blige had to pay a monthly pension of $ 30,000 to her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs.