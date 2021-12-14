From Alexa Dellanos beach day in Miami to Candice Swanepoel’s celebration: celebrities in one click

Romantic honeymoon! After a dream marriage, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum traveled to the Caribbean to enjoy a romantic vacation alone. In one of the photographs taken of them, they were seen to be deceived: they both wore pink bathing suits (Photos: Grosby Group)

Beach’s day! Alexa Dellanos and her boyfriend, Alec Monopoly, enjoyed a sunny day in Miami Beach. They were photographed when they left the spa and were seen accompanied by their pet

She didn’t want to miss it: Candice Swanepoel was invited to a friend’s birthday on an exclusive Miami yacht. They took advantage of the fact that the day and the temperature accompanied them to enjoy a day of sun, sea and party on the boat. To do this, she wore a white dress, fluorescent green sandals and colorful glasses.

Rummer and Scout Willis were photographed while strolling through the Silver Lake market and they wore a similar look: light jean, and muscular black. They also carried their pet in their arms

Ana de Armas set the trend with her look: she wore a set of a skirt with a closure and a jacket with buttons from the exclusive Louis Vuitton brand and underneath she wore a basic white T-shirt. She completed her outfit with black mid-calf boots and wide heels.

It did not go unnoticed. Vanessa Hudgens had a coffee during a day off in Los Angeles and wore a printed set of shorts and a multicolored cap that she even combined with her fingernails: she chose the color burgundy

Julia Roberts tried to go unnoticed during a walk through the streets of the Gold Coast, in Australia. She wore a black outfit that she combined with her sunglasses, and she wore a light hat with which she protected herself from UV rays and also took the opportunity so that no one recognized her

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied enjoyed a walk in a Los Feliz park. They took the opportunity to take their pet, and braved the cold by stopping for coffee at a well-known store

Karlie Kloss was photographed while taking a walk through the streets of the Soho neighborhood of New York after having lunch at an exclusive restaurant in the area. The model wore white pants that she combined with a shirt and faced the cold with a brown coat. In addition, he wore a black mask that he combined with his shoes, and carried the tablet in his arms

Shopping day. Jennifer Lopez toured the most exclusive stores on a shopping trip on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. She was seen accompanied by her daughter Emme and her manager Benny Medina. He wore a jean, a green shirt that he combined with his coat. He also wore sunglasses, a mask and a black wallet (Photos: Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Jennifer Lawrence: an unhappy childhood, an adolescence of lies, and the New York apartment where she lived with rats

Masterchef Celebrity: Paula Pareto did a judo test and Donato De Santis ended up on the floor

Luisa Albinoni gave details of her relationship with Carlos Menem: “He was a real gentleman”