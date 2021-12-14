Fortnite – 19.01 patch notes: changes and news: Winter Festival 2021 and Super Styles

The patch 19.01 from Fortnite arrived at the game on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 and brought with it numerous changes Y novelties. Its about first patch it’s from the season. Next we tell you what are the most important improvements of this new content update of the Season 1 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 3, Like the Super Styles, the content of the event Winter Festival 2021 or the new object Shield Bottle:

Fortnite: patch notes 19.01

For some time, Epic Games has not published patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are currently in the game, and which of them will be fixed with each patch:

General Fortnite changes and fixes

Split screen mode was disabled. It is expected to be re-enabled with this patch.

DLSS for DirectX11 was disabled. It is expected to be re-enabled with this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode

Fix for the bug “connection lost to the network” when we enter a game as a spectator.

Sometimes tents don’t heal players. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

The ability to heal in tents has been disabled. It is expected to be re-enabled with this update.

An unforeseen issue causes Daily Missions not to appear if we last play a game mode where they are not available. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

An unknown bug causes us to be unable to build near or around large jungle trees. This is expected to be corrected in this patch.

Reboot Vans do not reboot players if a second player interacts with them. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

The screen moves uncontrollably in multiple situations, such as when redeploying the hang glider. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Creative mode

A bug causes the jump pads to not display correctly visually. This issue is expected to be fixed in this patch.

A bug causes selecting multiple objects to move at once to not align consistently. This issue is expected to be fixed in this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Save the World mode

An unknown bug causes the Vacuum Tube Arc to not trigger the chain-ray effect. It is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unforeseen issue causes players using the “Oldschool” settings to be unable to switch to peak when pressing the Harvest Tool key. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Keyboard and mouse elements appear on screen for console players in the interface. This is expected to be corrected with this update.

An issue to fix causes bonfires above level 130 to continue to show as level 130; this problem only affects visually. It is expected to be fixed with this update.

An unforeseen error means that we cannot change our Hero’s equipment from the lobby if we play with command. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

4x missions do not display 4x rewards; This is a visual bug, since we get the corresponding rewards. However, the reason for this failure is being investigated.

An unknown bug causes the Elemental Shell to appear darker and have a different texture. It is being investigated.

Changes and fixes in the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions of Fortnite

An unforeseen error causes gunshot sounds to not always be heard. This is expected to be corrected in this patch.

New cosmetic items added with Fortnite patch 19.01

Fortnite patch 19.01 has brought with it new cosmetic objects in form of skins, backpacks, peaks, Delta wings, and much more.

Super Styles of skins of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3

The Super Styles Several skins from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass were added with patch 19.01. They are as follows:

All the Super Styles of the skins of the Battle Pass of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3

New weapons and items from Fortnite patch 19.01

Fortnite patch 19.01 has brought new items to the game, such as the Shield Bottle:

Winter Festival 2021 in Fortnite: everything we know

Fortnite patch 19.01 has added several event items to the game’s filesystem Winter Festival 2021. We already know, for example, what free skins will there be or what will the Nutcracker Cabin. It will be held from December 16 to January 6.

Map changes with Fortnite patch 19.01

Fortnite patch 19.01 has added small assets to the game interface that show Drill zones through which the IO, the Imagined Order will reach Artemis Island, which is this season:

Sources: Official Fortnite Trello, Twitter / NotPaloLeaks, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration