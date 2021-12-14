Formula 1 was crazy times 10

Patricio O’Ward had his chance to drive the MCL35M of Mclaren Tuesday in Abu Dhabi as a reward for scoring their first IndyCar race win earlier this year for the American team from the home of Woking, Arrow McLaren SP. The Mexican won a bet with the CEO of McLaren Racing, Zak Brown, by winning the second race of the weekend in Texas, and then finishing the season in third place overall.

The Mexican driver finished the test day fourth fastest, completing 92 laps, and marveled at the capabilities of the Formula 1 car.

“I have no words to describe today,” he said. O’Ward. “Experience and opportunity are rare, once in a lifetime.”

“But man, wow! These cars are incredible. I was expecting crazy and it was, crazy times 10”.

“I thought IndyCar was fast, but in my eyes this was crazy. I don’t know what else to say.”

“From the first lap, as soon as I got out, I felt the power and the grip, the braking. The car does what you want.”

“What a great experience, and what a car!” Said the Mexican who will remain in the IndyCar series in 2022.

Patricio O’Ward, McLaren Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

O’Ward led the morning session, but was only able to improve his best time by six tenths of a second in the afternoon and admitted he was “a bit upset” about not having maxed out his simulation qualifying runs, but said his neck he was struggling to resist the G-forces generated by the car in the final part of the session.

“At the end of the day, I think I probably didn’t get everything in one lap because I was about to lose my mind,” O’Ward said.

“His neck was shattered. In the morning I got to a good point, but did a few long runs before doing qualifying simulations at the end, and as soon as I put the softs on and went through the fast corners, my head was hurting. “

“The problem for me, and I know that is where I have lost some time, is in the corners where you are limited by the force of your neck, which I knew was going to be a problem, at least at the end of the day.”

“Because this is completely different, it’s crazy compared to anything else you can drive. On my last laps, I was looking down with my eyes, trying to see where I was going.”

Pato O’Ward, McLaren MCL35M Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

O’Ward added that the test drive was “addictive” and that it was the “best experience I have ever had in a race car in my life.”

“I don’t think anything has come close to him,” O’Ward said.

“In terms of driving and feeling what it’s capable of, and feeling its limits, nothing comes close to this. The feeling that an IndyCar gives you is insane. But when you get into it, the way it’s capable. to do everything so fast and everything is so compressed, it’s like a video game. It’s something unreal. “

“But I have to say that to extract the ultimate insurance it takes a little more commitment to the car. I am sure I did not reach the limit in some areas, but in other areas I did.”

“It’s normal, it takes time to know what he’s capable of, to really take it and not go over the limit. I didn’t want to get there, think: ‘I have big balls and I’m going to take it’ and then end up on the wall.”

Also read:

GALLERY: Patricio O’Ward in his Formula 1 test in Abu Dhabi