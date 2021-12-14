Follow live the Rayadas vs Atlas for the second leg semifinal

The red and black team arrives with the minimum advantage over the Monterrey team, and only a draw is enough for them to qualify for the grand final.

Striped receive tonight the team led by Fernando Samayoa with the aim of looking for a victory that places them in the end of this Opening 2021.

Atlas arrives with the minimum advantage thanks to the goal of Alison gonzalez at the Jalisco Stadium during the first leg semifinal. The red and black must take care of the global scoreboard, since with a tie in it, they would be out of the final for having finished in third place in the general table.

Besides being local, Striped have the advantage of having one of the best offenses of this Opening Tournament 2021 with 45 goals in the regular phase and only 10 goals against. For its part, Atlas he added 30 goals to 16 against during the contest.

To achieve victory, Striped they would be contesting their fifth final in the Liga MX Women and looking for a second title.

On the other hand, Atlas he is contesting his second semi-final in history and is aiming to lift his first title.

