Fiscal pact: Steps to follow in case of failure of the consultation are reserved

Although the third week of the consultation for the siscal pact barely around 15% of the population has voted for it to be binding, members of the State Council for Citizen Participation assure that this has been successful “due to the great response that citizens have given to exercise their opinion.”

Due to the fact that there is only one week left to conclude the exercise, which requires at least 2,048,449 people to participate, and that at least half of that total vote in the affirmative to the consultation, to make it binding, the goal may not be achieved.

The Technical Secretary of the State Council for Citizen Participation, César Díaz, pointed out that so far it is unknown what the next actions will be at the end of the consultation, that is, if it can be sought by other means to decide on the Fiscal Pact or if it could be forgotten, since “they must wait for the IEPC to determine the conclusion of the exercise to know how to proceed.”

“We consider that the congress will be comprehensive of one or of the 360 ​​thousand citizen participations, so we will wait for the process to finish, we have one more weekend to go and then we’ll know what’s next. An opinion, 10 opinions or in this case 360 ​​thousand opportunities from Jalisco about the Fiscal Pact is still important, it seems to me that they are to be taken into account, ”said Díaz.

This weekend, 69 thousand 609 people with voting credentials participated in the consultation (the only participations that count in the consultation), according to the figures released by the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute.

In the three weekends, only 316 thousand 590 votes have been registered from adults with voter registration cards and 48 thousand from minors, which are added as an exercise of social participation.

“This partial result is the product of the great effort we have made to make the inhabitants aware of the importance of their participation. Citizens measure the success of this popular consultation in the great capacity that the municipal councils have had, which are in force. They have managed to call for social participation in their municipalities on an issue of importance, one of which is represented by the Fiscal Pact ”, said the presiding counselor, adding that not a single participation center will be left without votes.

JM