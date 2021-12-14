First images Curtis James Jackson, known as 50 Cent, on the set of The Expendables 4

The Los Mercenarios (Expendables) franchise has lost one of its main faces after Sylvester Stallone announces his retirement after the premiere of The Expendables 4. This will be his last film at the head of the group of mercenaries, which is now in charge of Jason Statham. In fact, the latter has been responsible for sharing all the images and videos of the shoot after Stallone’s announcement. Now, share the first images of Curtis James Jackson, known as 50 Cent, as a member of the group on the set.

“@ 50cent at the top of his game. On top of every game! I can’t think of any other that can cross music and cinema with such credibility. It is a privilege to work with the power that is. Great respect and appreciation for everything you do # expendables4“writes Statham.

In response, 50 Cent shared one of the images from Statham’s post and responded to compliments with more compliments: “@jasonstatham makes everything look easy, I had a lot of fun working with him on The Expendables 4. You have a movie, you want it to work well, call Jason. Your franchise is no longer filling seats, call Jason. Want to be successful in life, call Jason.“

The shared images show two close-ups of 50 Cent and a third in which we see 50 Cent, Jason Statham and Randy Couture chatting on the set

As for the rest of the members of Los Mercenarios 4, Statham is left with a group of young promises for Los Mercenarios 4 that includes new additions such as Megan Fox (Transformers), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy García, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren and Tony Jaa (Ong-Bak). The only veteran of the franchise who suffers loss is Terry crews, who apparently will not return for Los Mercenarios 4 due to a dispute with producer Avi Lerner.