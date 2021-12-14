Find out what Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner do together on a typical day

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have not been a couple for years, but still there are things that they do not stop sharing and this is one of them.











Usually, when we see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner together, they are usually accompanied by one of their children; However, it has also been the case that they meet without their descendants, and this duo has always been clear about how to maintain a healthy relationship despite the fact that theirs did not work as a couple.

A few days ago they were seen in Santa Monica, California chatting in the shade of a tree. This was not a chance meeting in which they met by chance, but it was a sample of their commitment to the education of their children. As responsible parents, they attended together a delivery of academic results that once they were in their hands, they stopped to analyze in detail.

Although at some point Ben looked slightly upset by her hand, he was actually telling Jen an anecdote about his acting skills. The tension of the moment was broken as soon as the actress and producer drew a smile on her face in response to what Ben told her with so many interpretive details.

Together they have dedicated themselves to forming the best possible team for their children to achieve the best expression of their talents, and judging by their notable interest in their little ones’ reports and grades, any need or wake-up call would never be taken lightly. rather it would be investigated to the last consequences.











