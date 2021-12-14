FIND OUT ABOUT THE LATEST FROM: Vicente Fernández, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Edén Muñoz, Christian Nodal, Raphy Pina, Cardi B, J Balvin y Bad Bunny, Jorge Medina and more

In the midst of deep pain, Alex Fernández, Vicente Fernández’s grandson, shared unpublished photos of him and his grandfather. Several family photos appeared on Instagram at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, accompanied by the following text: “I can only tell you that you are my idol, I thank you for all the support and unconditional love that you always gave me, all my life, and that you also know that you were always like a father to me ”. A hard loss that will be difficult to recover from …

The Tijuana toucans They appear on the cover of the Corrido con Banda playlist on Spotify. The list has songs by Gerardo Ortiz, Saúl el Jaguar, Valentín Elizalde, Banda MS, Régulo Caro and more. It is worth listening to … Eden Muñoz he paid a tribute to Vicente Fernández. During his most recent concert he performed “Acá entre nos”, making the public cry… Also Christian nodal He paid tribute to the Charro of Mexico. During his concert in Fresko, California, he dedicated 16 minutes to some of Vicente Fernández’s best-known songs. Some attendees say that he sang like never before. While images of the Mexican idol appeared on the screens, the public accompanied him singing at the top of their lungs … Raphy pina, founder of Pina Records and fiancé of Natti Natasha, went to the United States court to answer for the charge of possession of firearms and possession of an automatic weapon. If found guilty, the producer could spend up to 10 years in jail … “I like it”, by Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, obtains diamond certification in the United States for selling 10 million units … Jorge Medina premiered Ep, “Fiesta en el Rancho”. The idea is to be present at the holidays, because his new album with mariachi will be available until next year …