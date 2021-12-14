Financial well-being just a click away

A new dimension is added to the idea of ​​”well-being” to which the technological world can respond. First it was physical health (boom in fitness apps), then mental health (notable increase in apps targeting this point in the pandemic).

Now, financial healthcare is emerging in the tech space. This “financial wellness” refers to the ongoing process of effectively managing finances with the help of platforms and technology, with the awareness that a person’s financial situation has an impact on their mental well-being. This is the explanation that the Trendsity consultancy makes of the phenomenon.

A list of new apps has financial wellness at its core and they are becoming more popular and downloaded. This is especially important in Latin America and even more so with the health crisis: many people, outside of the traditional banking system or with minimal formal and banked economy, run the risk of suffering substantial financial challenges or cannot withstand a financial emergency or financial crisis. ups and downs of local economies, which also affects their emotional stability.

It is worth noting that the regional study together with Mercado Pago concluded that one in three sellers began to use digital collection tools as of March 2020, with a marked boost from the unbanked, younger and female segments.

The Global66 regional app, for example, allows any Latin American to open a bank account (a situation that is not common in formal banking) and carry out money transfers and remittances in real time, a very common and complex problem in the region. Another example includes direct-to-consumer banking. Green do t, which launched GO2Bank, with features like early access to paychecks and a secured credit card (which requires no credit check to open). Finasana turns financial education into fun video-based quizzes, and MetLife’s Upwise uses a tool called “ Money mood ”To assess the user’s relationship with money and their understanding in order to create a unique financial plan for them. Perch Credit It allows people without access to traditional lines of credit to generate credit by reporting recurring subscriptions and rent. The signature Happy money for his part, he worked with a team of psychologists to develop and launch a six-week online course aimed at reducing financial stress.

All these examples illustrate very well that when people opt for these services they are seeking to reduce this “financial stress”, make what can be complex more agile, make the difficult to understand understandable and fundamentally feel included, when many of them have historically been left out. of the conversation about financial wellness.