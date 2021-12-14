Famous Broadway plays turned into movies



(From left to right) Anthony Hopkins in "El padre" and Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in "Wild Mountain Thyme".


Sean Gleason / Sony Pictures Classics; Bleecker Street

(From left to right) Anthony Hopkins in “The Father” and Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

En español

Since the dawn of Hollywood, producers have taken stories from stage to screen, such as A Streetcar Named Desire, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Y Amadeus. In recent years, high-budget musicals, such as In the Heights Y Dear evan hansenThey’ve gotten all the attention, but we’re also in a surprisingly solid golden age of Broadway dramatic adaptations.

Last Thanksgiving, for example, there was a theatrical and Showtime release of The Humans (link), a film based on the 2016 Tony Award-winning drama by Stephen Karam. Starring Richard Jenkins (74), Jayne Houdyshell (68), June Squibb (92), Amy Schumer , Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein, the hilarious but deceptively dark film takes place over the course of a Thanksgiving dinner in a dilapidated Manhattan apartment and is already gaining notoriety for the Oscars. Once you’ve seen it, check out these 14 other films based on award-winning or Tony Award-nominated plays and actors, which have been released since 2000.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker