Exercise and socialization, the superhero secret to aging well

London, Dec 13 (EFE) .- Superheroes tend to age well – and even more so when they are thousands of years old, like Thor – but their secret lies in constant physical activity and strong social ties, according to research published by the scientific journal “The British Medical Journal” (BMJ).

In its Christmas issue, which always includes some scientific study in a casual way, the “BMJ” discloses the “rigorous” research carried out by academics from the Australian University of Queensland, who spent dozens of hours in front of the screens of their homes or cinemas , mainly during confinement, to check the passage of time on Marvel superheroes.

The experts chose this study cohort, with a majority of members between the ages of 30 and 55, because “they live substantially longer than most people” and therefore “it seems appropriate to look at their health and the association with their trajectories aging “.

They concluded that superheroes also age and that the way they do it depends on their personal characteristics in the same way that it happens to other mortals.

Examining their positive habits, they found that they regularly engage in physical activity and exercise and show a high level of socialization, which is linked to a lower risk of dementia.

They also found that they typically have a positive or optimistic mindset, as well as psychological resilience and a vital purpose, which are often associated with healthy aging.

Also, with the exception of Thor and Iron Man, superheroes do not usually drink or smoke, which also allows them to grow older in a healthier way.

On the balance, they suffer from risk factors to a greater extent than the rest of the population, such as their constant exposure to loud noises, polluted air and multiple head contusions, which increases their chances of suffering from dementia, disability and traumatic injuries for the rest of life.

Australian scientists took a special look at five cases: Tony Stark (better known as Iron Man), Bruce Banner (Hulk), Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), T’Chaka (Black Panther) and Peter Parker (Spiderman).

They concluded that both Black Panther and Iron Man are “extremely rich and intelligent”, which a priori reduces their risk of suffering from dementia, and also in the first case T’Chaka is a vegetarian, which is associated with a healthier lifestyle.

However, the Hulk’s outbursts of anger, overweight, and heart problems make him a candidate for chronic illnesses, and Black Widow’s traumatic experiences in his childhood also increase his exposure to physical and mental ailments.

And although they praise the strength, flexibility and agility of Spiderman, which make him more resistant to eventual falls in his old age, they warn that his intense night-time activity makes it unlikely that he will sleep the between 8 and 10 hours that are recommended for adolescents.

Experts recall that until now superheroes have focused on preserving peace in the multiverse or on the creation of artificial intelligence, but they advocate that from now on they take on new challenges, such as offering medical and social care to one population at a time. elderly and in preventing dementia.

“This would allow people across the multiverse, including superheroes, to experience a good quality of life at older ages,” say the experts in their study.