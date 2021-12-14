Emma Watson and the scene for which she was forced to leave a filming

Emma Watson became a movie star when she was just a child and playing Hermione in the series of films of Harry Potter. In fact, we could say that of all the children who appeared in the films she is, without a doubt, the most successful later, even more than Daniel Radcliffe, the little boy who gave life to the magician. Her years on camera have made her become a professional who knows what she wants and what she doesn’t. For this reason, when he saw something that did not fit him in the filming of Spree until the end, he did what was born to him: to leave and leave the project.

It happened on the set of the movie Spree to the end, directed by Seth Rogen, in 2013. The filmmaker’s fame precedes him and everyone knows that his film sets end up looking more like a gathering of friends smoking marijuana than a movie location.

In fact, Rogen himself has confessed on occasion that he usually smokes a dozen joints a day, according to his own estimates. When Emma Watson arrived on set, she found a fairly relaxed atmosphere where laughter reigned, although that was not what pushed her back.

For those who have not seen Spree to the end, the plot is about a group of actors who play themselves on the day an apocalypse arrives that plunges them into chaos. Your mission is to survive in a story full of hooligan humor.

Emma Watson, who had received the text with her scenes previously, was to appear in a sequence in which Channing Tatum was tied around his neck with a chain while wearing a leather thong.

Upon encountering that image, Emma Watson decided that she did not want to participate and left the filming set, leaving her character permanently the next day. Yes it is true that it appears in some parts of the film but its participation should have been much greater.

In an interview with GQ, Seth Rogen explained that despite what happened, things were fine with Emma Watson: “I don’t look back and think: ‘How dare he? You know, I think that sometimes when you read something, recreating it in life real is not how you think it was going to be. “

“That was not a terrible end to our relationship. Afterwards [Emma] He came the next day to say goodbye. He then helped promote the film. There are no bad vibes between us and I couldn’t be more pleased with how the movie turned out in the end. Besides, maybe he was right and the scene ended up being more fun like that ”, he adds with irony.