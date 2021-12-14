Elon Musk is Time Magazine’s Character of the Year

The North American Magazine Time chose the richest man in the world as the character of the year. This Monday, the American media announced to Elon musk as the most outstanding man of 2021 for being one of the “few people who it has had more influence on life on Earth and, potentially, on life outside of it as well ”.

The newspaper made its decision public by announcing that “the richest man in the world is homeless and has recently been selling his fortune. Launch satellites into orbit and take advantage of the sun ”. Time said Musk aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit and therefore described him as a “clown, genius, visionary, industrialist, showman and scoundrel.” The 50-year-old tycoon has a net worth of $ 250 billion and is the richest private citizen in history. Second place in this award was awarded by Time magazine to the scientists who dedicated their efforts in find the vaccine against covid 19.

While the athlete of the year went to Simone biles, a gymnast who prioritized the Tokyo 2020 jousts your mental health on sports performance. “Biles made it clear that it is important to prioritize and refuse to succumb to external expectations. With the eyes of the world on her, she took the extraordinary step of saying: Enough is enough. I am enough ”, commented the magazine.