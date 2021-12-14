Elon Musk continues to divest his Tesla shares and total sales reach a value of almost $ 13 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again sold a package of shares in the electric car company, Reuters reports citing regulatory documents on Monday.

According to reports, the mogul got rid of other 934,091 shares Tesla for an approximate value of 906.5 million of dollars in order to pay taxes related to the execution of call options on 2.13 million shares of Tesla.

Also, the agency notes that Musk has sold a total of almost 13,000 million dollars in shares since the beginning of November, getting rid of almost 12 million shares, after last November 6, he published on his Twitter profile a survey in which he asked his followers if he should sell 10% of his shares in the company, committing to comply with the results of the vote. According to Bloomberg, Tesla shares experienced a drop of one twenty-one % ever since Musk started cutting his stake in the company.

Musk proposed this sale after the US Government announced its plans to introduce a tax for billionaires to help finance increased social and security spending. 57.9% of the 3.5 million participants in the consultation voted in favor of the proposal, after which the founder of Tesla began to divest part of his stakes in the company.