Elephant Leidy is exhumed at Hacienda Napoles 9 years later
It is the Asian elephant Leidy (Elephas maximus), one of the oldest pachydermic specimens in the world. He lived and died in Antioquia.
Leidy spent her last 32 years in the Medellín Conservation Park. There they gave it all the care after it was used for many years as a commercial attraction in circuses in the country and around the world.
In 2012, due to the deterioration of his health due to his advanced age, received euthanasia.
His body was later transferred to the Hacienda Napoles Theme Park, on land considered a sanctuary of flora and fauna.
The exhumation of the remains
From yesterday 13 to 15 December, the Uniremington Veterinary Forensic Unit, in association with a team of professionals from the Theme Park, will carry out the process of exhumation of the skeletal remains.
The place of the grave has dimensions of 6 m long by 4 m wide, Therefore, it will be more than three days of work with the support of students from the Thanatology and Thanatopraxia study groups, Zebra (activation and deployment of risk management for animals), the Canine and Feline seedbeds, and Wild Fauna (UFASI ) of the Remington. who will carry out the investigations and the reconstruction of the specimen that will last about 160 days.
Transport of the bones for research
After the exhumation, the bones of the elephant will be protected and transferred to the Uniremington Veterinary Clinic, located at kilometer 9 on the road to the village of Santa Elena, Medellín.
Forensic veterinarians will carry out osteotechnics, thanatology and thanatopraxia processes, which refer to the sanitation, conservation, embalming, restoration, reconstruction and aesthetic care of the corpse. A process that will last about 160 days.
Once finished, the elephant will remain on display in the Hacienda Napoles Theme Park in order to honor its history.