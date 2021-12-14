Elephant Leidy is exhumed at Hacienda Napoles 9 years later

Leidy spent her last 32 years in the Medellín Conservation Park. There they gave it all the care after it was used for many years as a commercial attraction in circuses in the country and around the world.

In 2012, due to the deterioration of his health due to his advanced age, received euthanasia.

His body was later transferred to the Hacienda Napoles Theme Park, on land considered a sanctuary of flora and fauna.

The exhumation of the remains

From yesterday 13 to 15 December, the Uniremington Veterinary Forensic Unit, in association with a team of professionals from the Theme Park, will carry out the process of exhumation of the skeletal remains.