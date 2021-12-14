Edge of Tomorrow director believes sequel to be made is up to Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt

There has been a lot of discussion in recent years about the possibility of a sequel to Edge of TomorrowHowever, to date there is no concrete commitment to make a new film and a large part of the updates on a possible continuation have come courtesy of comments from its managers and protagonists.

But while nothing indicates that the panorama regarding Edge of Tomorrow 2 will change overnight, recently the director of the original movie, Doug Liman, raised that the sequel would not take long to become a reality if it managed to secure the interest of Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

“It’s one of these things where if Tom and Emily and I were to say, ‘We’re ready to pull the trigger on this script,’ it’s Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the movie is done.” Liman said in an interview with Collider. “This is how Hollywood works. The stars are the guardians. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it will happen. “

Currently Tom Cruise is quite busy filming the next movies of Mission Impossible, asking that they respect the protocols for the coronavirus and planned his new film in space. In that sense, Blunt had previously assured that Edge of Tomorrow 2 It was moving forward and the main obstacle to the project was precisely Cruise’s schedule.

Thus, although for now it seems that we will have to continue waiting for Edge of Tomorrow 2, Liman stressed that he has a more or less clear proposal for the eventual sequel and intends for it to be a smaller bet and focused on the characters than its predecessor.

“I’ve always been interested in the idea of ​​a sequel being more character driven than the first movie, because that’s not how you normally do things. That’s been my focus in developing the sequel, because Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are phenomenal actors. “ said the director. “Sometimes I see that the sequel has to have more firepower or more explosions, but no visual effects are going to beat what you get from a great scene played by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.”