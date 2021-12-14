Eddy Reynoso assured that ‘Canelo Álvarez is also a fan of Atlas

The renowned manager revealed that the absolute super middle champion offered a motivational talk to the Foxes and at the end, he pointed out that he already felt a more red-black

GUADALAJARA – Eddy reynoso assured that Saul ‘Canelo Alvarez He is also a fan of Atlas, champion of the Mexican soccer league, after both gave a talk to the red and black players, prior to the final match against the Lion, and felt identified with them.

Eddy Reynoso lived closely the coronation of the Atlas. ESPN

“Alejandro Irarragorri asked me if I could give a motivational talk to the players, to which I agreed with great pleasure. I told them how Saúl and I started, how we have risen, how we have won fights after losing, how a fracture in a hand and return to the fight. I gave them more or less an example of what it means to be crowned, or to be a champion from below, from the basic forces, “shared the trainer of the boxer from Guadalajara, absolute super middleweight champion.

“I think I did my bit; the truth is that the players were happy, I felt a very nice vibe and that will always be with me.”

To express question whether today the ‘Canelo’ Alvarez He is also an athlete, replied the coach: “Notice that ‘Canelo’ he had a video conference too; I introduced him to the players, asked him to say a few words of encouragement. He said very “soft” things to them, very “cool”, that the players were moved and applauded him a lot. And to the last one he said: ‘You know what? From now on I’m from Atlas. “

Eddy reynoso acknowledged that he held the title of Atlas maybe more than when he wins the ‘Canelo’: “I think so, because now we are on the side of the fan and now I understand what the fan feels. Sometimes when you are within your own success, you don’t assimilate it so much.”

He was sincere when stating that at 45 years old, he had already made up his mind that he would never see the crowned Atlas and likewise, he accepted that among the series of tattoos that his body has, he also plans to tattoo drawings alluding to the Fox championship.

“I believe that yes, I believe that the cup of Atlas, the shield and the date; Tattoos are something that cannot be missed and it is more beautiful when a championship of the team that you have followed since you was a child arrives, when you have never seen them win one “.

A FIGHT AT THE JALISCO STADIUM

Reynoso assured that together with Saúl Álvarez, he has the project of closing 2022 with a fight precisely at the Jalisco Stadium, where his beloved team lifted the trophy on Sunday.

“I need to sit down to talk with ‘Canelo’. Unfortunately, due to negotiation issues, we could no longer have good fights in December. We want to come with our people as the best pound-for-pound fighter, as the unified champion. After having left here without being a champion, to arrive here as the best in the world. “

Finally, he indicated that they would not make more than three fights next year, to reiterate that the idea is to close in his land and with his people.