Dwayne Johnson won’t use real guns again, after Baldwin crash

The actor Dwayne johnson known as “The Rock” expressed that he will not use royal weapons in his movies, after his friend and co-star Alec baldwin He accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer on a shoot in New Mexico last month.

Halyna Hutchins died on October 21 from a bullet from a pistol that Baldwin I was using to rehearse a scene on the set of the tape Rust.

An assistant director had told Baldwin that the gun was “cold,” an industry term that means it is safe to use.

Dwayne Johnson Says He Should Change Weapon Use On Set

Dwayne Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the premiere of his new Netflix production, Red Notice, with fellow cast members Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, he said that his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, “will no longer use royal weapons never more”.

“It was a terrible scenario that happened. Know to Alec baldwin for many, many years. He is a friend of mine and my heart goes out to the families of everyone who was involved, ”he said.

“I cannot speak for other production companies, I cannot speak for other studios, but what I can say is that this has created a new look and a new perspective on how we can operate in the future,” he said. Johnson.

The star of Fast and Furious He said that from now on his production company will use rubber pistols and that “they will take care of it in post production and we will not worry about the dollars.”

Baldwin accident rekindles debate over gun use

Filming has rekindled concerns about the use of prop weapons and safety on movie sets. Baldwin dismissed claims that the production of Rust it was unsafe and chaotic.

The movie Red Notice, in which Johnson Team up with Reynolds and Gadot for an action-packed heist, streaming on Netflix starting November 12.

