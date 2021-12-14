Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, posted a video dancing with his mom for his birthday

Aaron Davidson / Getty Images for HBO



Dwayne Johnson put aside his badass personality for a moment and shared a cute video dancing with his mom for her birthday.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is a benchmark in Hollywood action cinema who has stood out for his physique and personality that make him look burly and tough.

The 49-year-old athlete and actor became known in wrestling in the United States and later made the leap to the movies, where he is now one of the best-known stars in the industry.

Due to his past as a fighter and the kinds of roles he often plays, The Rock’s Instagram posts highlight his exercise routines, advertisements and behind-the-scenes of his projects or events he attends.

However, on Tuesday, October 26, the actor surprised his followers with a tender post celebrating his mother’s birthday.

Dwayne Johnson’s dance with his mother

The actor and his family are of Hawaiian origin, so they celebrated Ata Johnson’s 73rd birthday with a party themed on their culture.

In the Instagram video, the actor appears with his mother performing steps of the traditional Samoan dance Taualuga, which, according to the actor, is highly respected within the culture.

“We had a beautiful birthday celebration for my mom with her surrounded by love, appreciation and blessings. «The custom of throwing money like I did at my mother, and my dance,“ Aiuli ”, is a sign of respect and pride. Then you have to go back to let her be the center of attention, “described the actor on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson also explained that the party and dance atmosphere can be described by the word MANA, which he often uses to express energy and emotions.

Ata Johnson also posted a video on her Instagram account dancing to songs with an Elvis Presley impersonator that was reportedly a surprise from her family.

The union of the Johnson family

While Dwayne Johnson’s account is used mainly for professional purposes in the actor’s career, his mother has shown the family bond she has with her children in her profile.

However, that does not mean that Johnson does not take advantage of every opportunity to acknowledge his mother and express the deep love and respect he has for her.

On Mother’s Day 2021, the actor shared on Instagram that his mother is a cancer survivor, a suicide attempt, conflicts with his father, among other difficult situations he had to go through in his life.

That is why The Rock shares special moments with his mother and does not hesitate to say that she is responsible for his success, despite the difficulties.

