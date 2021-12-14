Dwayne Johnson laughs at Vin Diesel and confirms that he will not be in Fast and Furious 10 and 11

MADRID, July 22 (CulturaOcio) –

It seems that Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel spike continues. The Rock has responded to the actor’s comments from ‘Fast and Furious’, in which he explained that the disagreement between the two stars originated when he, as the producer of the saga, acted with a “heavy hand” during filming of the eighth installment of the saga to bring out the best in Johnson. Some statements that the protagonist of ‘Black Adam’ has described as laughable before dropping that will not be in the last two installments of the main franchise.

And it is that, although that public confrontation seemed to have been solved, Johnson has decided not to remain silent before the statements made by Diesel during the promotion of ‘Fast & Furious 9‘, in which he said he was very demanding of the’ Jumanji: The Next Level ‘actor.

“Hobbs hits hard, like a ton of bricks. That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there, and at times, at that point, I could be very tough. Not as much as Fellini, but I would do whatever I had to do to get the performances I want in whatever movie I’m producing.“he stated in an interview for Men’s Health.

Johnson has obviously been quick to reply. In full promotion of ‘Jungle Cruise’, which will be released this July 30 in theaters and on Disney + with Premium Access, the actor has decided to take the comments with humor.

“I laughed, I laughed a lot. I think they all laughed at what he said. I will not say beyond that I wish you the best, both with ‘F9’, as well as with the tenth and eleventh installments and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies that they do without me“he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Emily Blunt, who was with Johnson in the interview, added wryly: “Thank god he was there with you. What a relief it helped you get through that! “To which Johnson joked:”Fellinian“.

It seems that The Rock does not share the same version of what happened. Nevertheless, instead of going into more controversy, he has opted for irony and sarcasm. On the other hand, in his statements he has made something else very clear: He is not planning to reprise his role as Hobbs for the final two installments of ‘Fast & Furious’.

Although Justin Lin stated that he wanted Hobbs back for the final two tapesEverything indicates that Johnson will only return to his character for the spin-off that he co-stars with Jason Statham.