Dwayne Johnson has the watch that confirms him as the greatest action hero in cinema

* This article about the watch Dwayne johnson was originally published in the US edition of GQ.

The action stars plus Hollywood blowjobs They’re known for a few things: running over hordes of bad guys with nothing but their massive muscles, slowly walking away from explosions, and using Panerai watches.

In fact, the Italian watch brand owes much of its success to action stars. Before Sylvester Stallone enter a boutique of Panerai while filming Panic in the tunnel By 1996, watches were almost completely unknown. The former supplier to the Italian Navy had started selling watches to civilians only a few years earlier, in 1993. After his initial introduction to the pieces, Stallone began giving them out as gifts to his famous and equally popular friends like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Its attractive as action hero watch is undeniable: to begin with, they are huge. — Better to tie a sturdy arm. Since Stallone introduced them to the rest of the world, the Panerai watches They’ve been hanging around Hollywood So, of course, Dwayne johnson you are very familiar with Panerai – you have worn the brand’s watches on fast Five Y GI Joe: Retaliation . Now has a pair in his personal collection.

Also this week, great watchmaking energy in the NBA Draft.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

Panerai Luminor Marina by Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne johnson carry the Panerai’s most iconic model, the PAM1312. It has some of the brand, including one in rose gold, but this is the classic of classics, a direct descendant of the one Stallone bought so many years ago.

Michael J. LeBrecht II

Cartier Santos by Cade Cunningham

Welcome to the 2021 NBA Draft portion of Watches of the Week. The number one recruit, Cade cunningham, who went to the Detroit Pistons, has been compared to Luka Doncic, but from the point of view of the clock, it shows shadows of… Obi Toppin, second-year member of the Knicks. (Sorry, Pistons fans). Like Cunningham, Toppin also used a Cartier Santos personalized and flashy in last year’s draft. Cartier made the first men’s wristwatch, so it fits perfectly into the first overall selection.

Arthur Holmes

Hublot Classic Fusion by Scottie Barnes

The new Toronto Raptor Barnes has the wrist of a champion: that of recent Finals winner Khris Middleton, specifically. Middleton wore the same watch, the Hublot Classic Fusion, multiple times during the Milwaukee Bucks championship race. Barnes was one of the only players in the draft who did not wear a classic diamond watch. Watch enthusiasts around the world are delighted with this selection.

Bryan bedder

Rolex Day-Date by ASAP Ferg

Ferg wears two watches regularly: a Jacob & Co. Five Time Zone and this Rolex Day-Date. In a video with GQ, he explained that this watch It is the one he wears when he is in an adult male phase. The Day-Date is built for exactly that purpose. Ferg’s Day-Date is not diamond, jeweled, obscured, or personalized in any way. Ferg calls it his “Rolex Day-Date Plane Jane”. Exactly how it should be.

Jean catuffe

G-Shock CasiOak Crystal Jellyfish by Kei Nishikori

Best Named Watch Award This Week? Nishikori’s Crystal Jellyfish! Can’t beat that. This is a G-Shock with luxury touches– All hour markers have been precisely hand painted. The watch strap and case are translucent, like its namesake, and maintain its aquatic theme at all times. The mottled multi-colored sphere is supposed to reflect phytoplankton, a popular food for fish.

You may also like:

The Rock: Dwayne Johnson’s watch collection is worthy of the highest-paid actor in the world

Drake’s Patek Philippe, Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s IWC or other watches we’d like to have this week

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the only one who can mix 200 trends in one look and emerge victorious from the fashion jungle