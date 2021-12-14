Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos presents the book “Respiratory Emergencies in Pediatrics” at the Mexican Academy of Medicine

Mexico City.- In a solemn session in the plenary session of the Mexican Academy of Medicine in the presence of authorities of national organizations, the director of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the UACH, Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos Gallardo and the professor, Dr. Mario Soto Ramos made the official presentation of the book “Respiratory Emergencies in Pediatrics”, in which Dr. Raúl Hernández Saldaña also participates in co-authorship.

One of the main objectives of this material is to avoid mortality, as well as to reduce the risk of respiratory complications in children, to which they have dedicated more than a year of intense research and efforts, in coordination with more than 32 specialists from the College. Mexican of Pediatric Pulmonologists, as well as the Mexican Society of Pulmonology and Thorax Surgery, pediatricians with related sub-specialties such as pediatric immunology and cardiology.

This presentation event at the facilities of the Mexican Academy of Medicine was attended by the president of the Mexican Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Alicia Elizabeth Robledo Galván, who attests and certifies this work together with the National Council of Pulmonology.

Thus it was also announced that the presentation in the state capital and before authorities, as well as the general public, will take place next Thursday, December 16, at the facilities of the University Cultural Center, Quinta Gameros at 7 in the afternoon.

In the same way, he explained that this book is mainly aimed at general practitioners, pediatricians and specialists who develop in the care of pediatric patients in emergencies.

The director of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Dr. Hinojos Gallardo, reported that one of the main five causes of emergency care are acute respiratory diseases and the exaltations of some chronic respiratory diseases, which are also frequent reasons in pediatric and family medicine offices.

This book has 18 chapters in 233 pages, it will be available at the Editorial of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua and on digital sales platforms, such as Amazon and Mercado Libre.