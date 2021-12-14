Diego Lainez obtained Spanish nationality and will no longer be extra-community

Diego Lainez will have a greater opportunity to continue with Betis or find accommodation in the Old Continent

Diego lainez has not been able to establish himself as a starting player at Real Betis since he arrived in January 2019, however this Monday The youth squad from America took an important step to stay in Europe by receiving Spanish nationality and with this he will stop using a non-community place in the most important leagues of the Old Continent.

Betis announced through its social networks that the Tabasco man successfully completed his nationalization process and has already received the supporting documents, sources commented to ESPN that this movement was conceived thanks to the time of residence that Lainez has in Spain and because he also has European ancestry, a situation that is an important key to carry out the procedures.

Our @ DiegoLainez10 I obtained Spanish nationality this morning 🇪🇸🤗 Congratulations! 🆒 pic.twitter.com/s6BK7x0HfP – Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) December 13, 2021

This opens the picture for Lainez to remain at Betis and continue in the dispute for a place in the starting squad of Manuel Pellegrini or, failing that, to seek more minutes of play in some other team in the European leagues without the obstacle of occupying a A foreign place that clubs often prefer to use in more experienced elements.

The same source commented to ESPN that at this moment Lainez is focused on continuing with the Andalusians and establishing himself as an important man in the Verdiblanco team. It should be noted that he missed much of the first part of the season due to an ankle injury that originated during the Tokyo Olympics and has not allowed him to have regularity in either LaLiga or the Europa League.

In addition, Lainez knows that it is necessary for him to start having minutes of play if he wants to be taken into account by Gerardo Martino for the next World Cup.

The man trained in the basic forces of America has not played with the Tricolor since last summer when he was in the Gold Cup and later in the Tokyo Olympic Games where he was a bronze medalist by the hand of Jaime Lozano.