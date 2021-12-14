Despite making millions, OnlyFans model plans to continue posing nude until she is 70

A OnlyFans model what has won millions of dollars Posting adult content, she plans to continue posing nude until she is 70 years old.

Bonnie Locker, 33 years old, is originally from Surrey, in the country of the United Kingdom. Her beauty has made her earn around 200 thousand euros a month, something like 4 million 742 thousand pesos.

Although she has stressed that even though she looks “big”, she will continue to undress, as she has the idea that more women should hug their naked bodies regardless of age.

“I’m 33 now and people think I’m too old to do what I do, so I can’t imagine what they’d say if I was 70, but who cares? If I feel as safe as I do now, I will definitely continue to remove my equipment as much as possible, “she said in an interview for a local newspaper.

“Things start to get stiff in the body as you get older, so I may not be able to be in the same positions, but I’m sure I will make it work,” she explained.

Bonnie argued that she loves her job, plus she will continue to make content so people continue to watch her.

“What a lot of people don’t understand about modeling and sex work is that it makes people happy, and I love that feeling. People come to my page to indulge themselves. Knowing that I am a “gift” is incredibly rewarding. I find it very endearing that I am the one they choose to see, “he added.

The young model is not only popular in her private account on the OnlyFans platform, but also a million followers on Instagram, a network where she also receives negative comments but does not give it importance.

I’m going to get the most out of getting naked on OnlyFans for as long as humanly possible. It makes me feel empowered, it has made me rich and it is very, very fun, “she said.

Finally, Bonnie Locker urges women to get naked at least once in their life, saying “it is the most fun way to earn money” and remove insecurities in the face of these challenges.

