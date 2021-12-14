Denzel Washington, the person who saved the late Chadwick Boseman’s career

United States.- It has been several months since the actor Chadwick Boseman lost his life after an intense fight against colon cancer with which he was facing for four years, so despite his tragic death, both fans, As family and friends, they keep remembering it.

And since then, several anecdotes, photos and videos have been emerging around his figure, there have even been some that the actor commented in life, but, for Boseman fans, the most special was when the Black Panther actor revealed In 2018, the legendary Denzel Washinton helped him study at Oxford University, one of the most prestigious in the world.

Boseman recounted that Phylicia rashad, which is an actress, singer and director of scenery who taught acting master classes in Oxford, decided to start a campaign when Chadwick was a student for celebrities to donate for scholarships to study abroad and was Denzel Washinton who participated by paying for their studies.

I didn’t have the money to pay for that, so Rashad gathered his friends, and you know, they paid for us to go to study … At first I didn’t know, not even when I came back. And I’ve been keeping it a secret for my entire career. But on my return I received a letter from the beneficiary. And it said ‘Denzel Washington paid for you.’ And I was like, ‘What!’ ”Chadwick told Jimmy Fallon

Likewise, when the actor died, Denzel Washington’s team sent a letter from him where he regretted the death of Chadwick, whom he managed to meet at a premiere and expressed that he was someone quite gentle and also a brilliant artist. He also added that he would always be remembered for his characters.