Deep Water, with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, has no release date

The erotic thriller Deep water, starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, might not finally hit theaters. Its premiere was originally scheduled for November 2020; then it was moved to August 2021 and until a few days ago its launch was listed for January 2022. However, 20th Century Studios opted to finally remove it from their calendar. Everything indicates that the fate of Deep water, despite counting two famous histrions, properly awaits on the grounds of the streaming.

Deep water has the address of Adrian lyne, who has been absent from the canopies for almost twenty years. His immediately preceding film was Infidelity (2002) with Richard Gere and Diane Lane. And in terms of erotic thrillers, Lyne also boasts within his filmography Fatal Attraction (1987), a feature film with Michael Douglas and Glenn Close that also earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director.

With Deep water, the veteran filmmaker set out to tell the story of a declining marriage, surrounded by love affairs and macabre situations. According to EW, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck play Melinda and Vic Van Allen, who to avoid divorce, accept that she has lovers. However, “things take a dark turn when the bodies of her lovers start to pile up and Vic is the prime suspect.”

It is an adaptation of the 1957 novel of the same name, written by Texan Patricia Highsmith. As a curious fact, Highsmith was also the author of Strangers on a Train Y The Talented Mr. Ripley, both titles also taken to the cinema on different occasions. The script of Deep water ran to load of Zach Helm (Stranger than Fiction) Y Sam levinson (Euphoria).

Production began in November 2019 and by March of the following year, reports arrived that Affleck and de Armas had entered into a romantic relationship, after living together on the set of Deep water. Eventually that courtship came to an end and now it turns out that fans of both personalities will no longer be able to witness their chemistry on the big screen. Last week, 20th Century Studios removed this upcoming erotic thriller from its release schedule, without making any explanation public. But this does not mean that said feature film will remain canned forever.

According to a latest report from Deadline, sources stated that Deep water will have an exclusive premiere on platforms streaming. In this case, it will be the Hulu server in the United States, while Amazon Studios will take the reins for an international distribution. On the other hand, there is still no digital release date.

The same media reports that Deep water would have been sent to streaming due to the weak performance that theatrical premieres are having for an adult audience. The musical is given as an example Love without barriers by Steven Spielberg, which grossed only $ 10 million locally in its opening weekend.

We saw Ana de Armas recently as Paloma in No time to dieby director Cary Fukunaga. For his part, Ben Affleck was stellar in the epic The last duelby Ridley Scott, and in the drama The Tender Barby George Clooney.