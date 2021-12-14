Daring, revolutionary and not at all discreet, this is Beyoncé’s new collection for Adidas

The fifth collaborative collection ‘Halls of Ivy’ has just hit the showcases, developed by Adidas and Ivy Park, the sportswear brand of the singer Beyoncé. “It is an inclusive collection aimed at all people, regardless of their origin, class, color or creed,” Adidas said in a statement.

The new Beyoncé collection for Adidas is committed to designs that adapt to different body types, and has a color palette made up of vibrant shades, with a lime green in fluorine intensity as the protagonist, as well as houndstooth prints. and in Prince of Wales pattern. The campaign is inspired by the slogan ‘Welcome to Halls of Ivy’, in reference to a metaphorical space between where you are and where you have always wanted to be.r. It is a space where we are all welcome. Inclusion is a fundamental value in the artist’s design line.

‘Halls of Ivy’ is definitely edgy. It has sizes ranging from XS to 4X, plus many of its garments are unisex. Play with designs much more daring than the first collection “Adidas x Ivy Park”, which Beyoncé finalized in January of last year. The unique patterns with checkered designs and the structural construction represent a novel proposal, which has 34 garments, among which the padded coats, the feathers in a patchwork finish, the knitted pants and the leggings, bralette-type top bras, jumpsuits and bodysuits, as well as its various versions adapted for children. It also has a line of footwear, with the IVP Savage shoe models in Night Indigo color as the main novelty, and with a new updated version of the IVP Super Sleek shoes, both in its low and boot version.

Beyoncé has had multiple clothing lines. The first was House of Deréon, launched in 2006. She then launched ‘Ivy Park’ and in 2019 signed an agreement to become an Adidas creative partner to develop her own line.

Rapper Jay-Z’s wife has accumulated a great fortune since she was a member of Destiny’s Child, and subsequently, during her solo career. But not only is she one of the best known singers in the world, who has not won 28 Grammy Awards in vain, but she is also a prosperous businesswoman who has managed to add digits to her bank account with the various businesses and advertising collaborations she maintains with Pepsi Cola, Disney, Netflix and Adidas.

Beyoncé is ranked 72nd of the 100 most powerful women in the world for Forbes, led by MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, who maintains a fortune that exceeds 60 billion dollars. Also on the list are Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and Serena Williams, among others. The ‘Crazy in Love’ interpreter has an estimated fortune of $ 440 million, which has grown after her contract with Adidas.