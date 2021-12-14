Cruz Azul Femenil announces five casualties for the 2022 Clausura tournament

Cruz Azul Femenil closed, in the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX Femenil, its best historical participation in a contest played by women. In the five years of existence of the championship, the celestial had never managed to qualify for the Liguilla, until now. They fell in the quarterfinals at the hands of Tigres UANL.

The cement board trusted Carlos Roberto Pérez and in his sports project, which took two semesters to bear fruit. Thus, the team managed to enter the Fiesta Grande and your goal for upcoming tournaments is to stay in the advanced zone and, little by little, get triumphs (and titles).

But nevertheless, The pruner has already passed through the facilities of La Noria and this Tuesday Cruz Azul Femenil announced the departure of five players for the 2022 Clausura tournament of the Liga MX Femenil. Two of them, usually headlines. This, while they continue with the search for new signings for the next season.

Is about Jazmín Maldonado, Karla Zempoalteca, Alondra González, Georgina Peralta and Nataly Cárdenas. Maldonado, Peralta and Cárdenas weren’t the usual Beto Pérez and none of the three added minutes this season. Zempo and Alo, on the other hand, accounted for 82.3% and 39.2% of the total possible minutes respectively.

For now None have manifested on their social networks to say goodbye to Cruz Azul Femenil after the last season. It only remains to wait and see if they say goodbye to the institution after their departure. Best of luck in your future, girls!